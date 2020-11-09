Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap-On    SNA

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap on : Offers New Customer Training for Intelligent Diagnostics Tools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:43pm EST

For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact:

Lynn Konsbruck

Maximum Marketing Services

312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Snap-on Offers New Customer Training for

Intelligent Diagnostics Tools

Free Online Support for ZEUS, TRITON-D8 and APOLLO-D9

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 - Technicians are invited to join Al McCaskey, Snap-on® national trainer, for online training sessions that will help them get up to speed with their new Intelligent Diagnostics tools, including ZEUS®, TRITON D8® and APOLLO-D9.

Training sessions are free-of-charge, and with different opportunities to join, technicians can choose the time that works best with their schedules. To register for a training session, visit:

snapon.com/national-online-training

APOLLO-D9training is offered every Monday:

  • Session one - 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST
  • Session two - 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

ZEUStraining is offered every Wednesday:

  • Session one - 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST
  • Session two - 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

TRITON-D8is offered every Thursday:

  • Session one - 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST
  • Session two - 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

In addition to the new customer training, Snap-on is also offering the chance to join National Trainer Jason Gabrenas for general industry training. The training is open to all technicians, new subjects are covered weekly and there are three opportunities to join each week. Subjects have included ADAS, guided component testing and data bus testing. Visit snapon.com/national-online-trainingto view the latest schedule and to book a session.

Snap-on offers a wide-range of customer support programs, including a Customer Care hotline at 800-424-7226, and free comprehensive online training and support. For more information, visit https://diagnostics.snapon.comor talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SNAP-ON
05:43pSNAP ON : Offers New Customer Training for Intelligent Diagnostics Tools
PU
11/06SNAP ON : Raises Dividend 13.9%
BU
11/05SNAP ON : to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/28SNAP ON : Q3 2020 Transcript
PU
10/27SNAP ON : to Present at Gabelli Automotive Aftermarket Symposium
BU
10/22SNAP ON : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
10/22SNAP ON : Q3 2020 Slides
PU
10/22SNAP-ON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22SNAP-ON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/22SNAP ON : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 500 M - -
Net income 2020 577 M - -
Net Debt 2020 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 8 818 M 8 818 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart SNAP-ON
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 164,29 $
Last Close Price 162,65 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON-3.98%8 818
ATLAS COPCO AB11.78%56 287
FANUC CORPORATION12.64%42 172
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.42%30 597
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.91%28 656
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED74.35%26 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group