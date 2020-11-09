For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact:

Lynn Konsbruck

Maximum Marketing Services

312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Snap-on Offers New Customer Training for

Intelligent Diagnostics Tools

Free Online Support for ZEUS, TRITON-D8 and APOLLO-D9

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 - Technicians are invited to join Al McCaskey, Snap-on® national trainer, for online training sessions that will help them get up to speed with their new Intelligent Diagnostics tools, including ZEUS®, TRITON D8® and APOLLO-D9™.

Training sessions are free-of-charge, and with different opportunities to join, technicians can choose the time that works best with their schedules. To register for a training session, visit:

snapon.com/national-online-training

APOLLO-D9training is offered every Monday:

Session one - 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST

Session two - 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

ZEUStraining is offered every Wednesday:

Session one - 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST

Session two - 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

TRITON-D8is offered every Thursday:

Session one - 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST

Session two - 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

In addition to the new customer training, Snap-on is also offering the chance to join National Trainer Jason Gabrenas for general industry training. The training is open to all technicians, new subjects are covered weekly and there are three opportunities to join each week. Subjects have included ADAS, guided component testing and data bus testing. Visit snapon.com/national-online-trainingto view the latest schedule and to book a session.

Snap-on offers a wide-range of customer support programs, including a Customer Care hotline at 800-424-7226, and free comprehensive online training and support. For more information, visit https://diagnostics.snapon.comor talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069