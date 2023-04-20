Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap-On Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08:29 2023-04-20 pm EDT
263.04 USD   +9.71%
12:31pSnap-on inc shares up 9.4% after q1 results beat…
RE
11:16aManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:57aSnap-On Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNAP-ON INC SHARES UP 9.4% AFTER Q1 RESULTS BEAT…

04/20/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SNAP-ON INC SHARES UP 9.4% AFTER Q1 RESULTS BEAT


© Reuters 2023
All news about SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
12:31pSnap-on inc shares up 9.4% after q1 results beat…
RE
11:16aManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results ..
AQ
06:57aSnap-On Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
06:45aSnap On Incorporated : Q1 2023 Earnings
PU
06:45aSnap On Incorporated : Q1 2023 Slides
PU
06:39aSnap-on : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aEarnings Flash (SNA) SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Posts Q1 Revenue $1.18B, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
06:32aSnap-on Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/13Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
04/06Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 614 M - -
Net income 2023 910 M - -
Net Debt 2023 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 12 735 M 12 735 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 900
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 239,77 $
Average target price 240,83 $
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd Vice President-Human Resources
Maria J. Vieira VP-Operations, Commercial & Industrial Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED4.94%12 735
ATLAS COPCO AB4.96%59 030
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.14%41 485
FANUC CORPORATION17.12%32 872
SANDVIK AB19.21%27 269
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.55%23 498
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer