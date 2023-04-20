Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Snap-On Incorporated
News
Summary
SNA
US8330341012
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
(SNA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01:08:29 2023-04-20 pm EDT
263.04
USD
+9.71%
12:31p
Snap-on inc shares up 9.4% after q1 results beat…
RE
11:16a
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:57a
Snap-On Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
SNAP-ON INC SHARES UP 9.4% AFTER Q1 RESULTS BEAT…
04/20/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
SNAP-ON INC SHARES UP 9.4% AFTER Q1 RESULTS BEAT
© Reuters 2023
All news about SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
12:31p
Snap-on inc shares up 9.4% after q1 results beat…
RE
11:16a
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results ..
AQ
06:57a
Snap-On Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
06:45a
Snap On Incorporated : Q1 2023 Earnings
PU
06:45a
Snap On Incorporated : Q1 2023 Slides
PU
06:39a
Snap-on : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33a
Earnings Flash (SNA) SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Posts Q1 Revenue $1.18B, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
06:32a
Snap-on Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/13
Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
04/06
Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
03/22
Baptista Research Initiates Snap-On at Hold, $259 Price Target
MT
02/17
UBS Adjusts Snap-On's Price Target to $190 From $175, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
2022
Oppenheimer Downgrades Snap-On to Perform From Outperform, Removes $250 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
4 614 M
-
-
Net income 2023
910 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
150 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
14,2x
Yield 2023
2,68%
Capitalization
12 735 M
12 735 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
2,79x
EV / Sales 2024
2,62x
Nbr of Employees
12 900
Free-Float
77,5%
More Financials
Chart SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
239,77 $
Average target price
240,83 $
Spread / Average Target
0,44%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk
President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand
Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd
Vice President-Human Resources
Maria J. Vieira
VP-Operations, Commercial & Industrial Group
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
4.94%
12 735
ATLAS COPCO AB
4.96%
59 030
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
11.14%
41 485
FANUC CORPORATION
17.12%
32 872
SANDVIK AB
19.21%
27 269
FORTIVE CORPORATION
3.55%
23 498
More Results
