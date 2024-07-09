Snap On Incorporated : Car O Liner Academy Offers Specialized Collision Repair Courses
Car-O-Liner Academy Offers
Specialized Collision Repair Courses
Wixom, MI - July 9, 2024 - The Car-O-Liner® Academy offers its customers state-of-the-art training to help shops stay up-to-date on evolving vehicle technologies and optimize their Car- O-Liner equipment investment.
"At Car-O-Liner, our commitment to our customers' success does not end with the sale," said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner."Internally and through our North American distributor network, we offer comprehensive training and provide skilled field service technicians to help our customers maximize the performance and productivity of their Car-O- Liner equipment. The Car-O-Liner Academy team supports our customers every step of the way with dedicated training programs."
Featuring specialized training and expert instructors, the Car-O-LinerAcademyoffers customized solutions that are delivered through training and coaching, utilizing established processes, structures and standards to improve quality, safety and profitability for shops. Some of the courses offered through the Car-O-Liner Academy include advanced bench, measuring system and pulling system training, basic electronic measuring in-shop training, basic resistance welder in-shop training, basic frame bench in-shop training, speed frame bench in-shop training, as well as dent repair for aluminum and steel, plus MIG/MAG welding.
"Using professional seminar rooms, small groups and experienced trainers, the Car-O-Liner Academy ensures a high level of satisfaction among the participants with the goal of helping them perform their work using Car-O-Liner products with increased efficiency and professionalism," said Garner. "We care about our customers, partners, their personnel and focus on identifying their development needs. Our courses contain a well-balanced mix of theory and practical hands-on exercises, along with knowledge checks that are CASE Certified and part of the ASE, I-CAR Training Alliance".
To learn more about the Car-O-Liner Academy, visit www.car-o-liner.com/en-us/academy.For more information about the full line of productivity-enhancingCar-O-Liner equipment, call 800- 521-9696 or visit Car-O-Liner.com.
About Car-O-Liner
For over 50 years, Car-O-Liner has been the leading global provider of high-quality, technologically advanced collision repair equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers shop owners and managers to improve daily operations. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $4.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
