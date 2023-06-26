For Immediate Release

Mitchell 1 Launches Google Optimization Suite

for Auto Repair Shops

All-In-One Toolbox Designed to Boost Online Visibility and Success

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - June 26, 2023 - Mitchell 1 is helping customers take their shops' marketing efforts to the next level with the new Google Optimization Suite, a revolutionary set of tools designed to elevate an automotive repair shop's online presence and drive new business opportunities. The suite focuses on optimizing Google reviews and customer engagement, empowering shop owners to effortlessly manage their online reputation, interact with customers and enhance their business's Google ranking.

"We understand that managing customer reviews and online marketing efforts can be extremely time- consuming and challenging for busy shop owners. The good news is that the Google Optimization Suitestreamlines and simplifies the entire process, taking the burden off shop owners' shoulders," said Marcus Mackell, director of SocialCRM, Mitchell 1. "With innovative features like automated responses, simplified review management and real-time content creation, the suite enables shops to cost-effectively stay ahead in the digital landscape."

The Google Optimization Suite, integrated into SocialCRM's LocalSearch shop marketing software, enables shops to effortlessly maintain a consistent, professional online presence to improve customer engagement and search engine results. The features are powered by the SureCritic™ review service, the only platform with Review Assurance™.

Key components of the suite include: Google Reviews, validated by SureCritic, enables shops to easily track and share authentic customer feedback; Suggested Responses that automate personalized replies to customer reviews; Google Campaigns, enabling instant sharing of positive reviews and promotional content on Google business profiles; and Google ReScore, which transforms negative reviews into positive experiences for customers.

Google Reviews: Collecting and sharing trustworthy consumer reviews is one of the most powerful ways to get search engine visibility. With the Google Reviews feature, shops can easily track and share authentic customer feedback. They can also send automated personalized invitations to customers via text messages, encouraging them to review their shop on both Google and Facebook. The shop marketing software also provides valuable insights into the quality, quantity and velocity of customer reviews.

Suggested Responses: A groundbreaking addition to LocalSearch, the Suggested Responses feature simplifies how auto repair shops respond to Google and SureCritic customer reviews. These automated and personalized replies are tailored to individual reviews, allowing shops to easily customize and manage their responses directly from their SureCritic dashboard.

