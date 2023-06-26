For Immediate Release
Contact: Janet Dayton Mitchell 1858-391-5251
Janet.Dayton@mitchell1.com
Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com
Mitchell 1 Launches Google Optimization Suite
for Auto Repair Shops
All-In-One Toolbox Designed to Boost Online Visibility and Success
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - June 26, 2023 - Mitchell 1 is helping customers take their shops' marketing efforts to the next level with the new Google Optimization Suite, a revolutionary set of tools designed to elevate an automotive repair shop's online presence and drive new business opportunities. The suite focuses on optimizing Google reviews and customer engagement, empowering shop owners to effortlessly manage their online reputation, interact with customers and enhance their business's Google ranking.
"We understand that managing customer reviews and online marketing efforts can be extremely time- consuming and challenging for busy shop owners. The good news is that the Google Optimization Suitestreamlines and simplifies the entire process, taking the burden off shop owners' shoulders," said Marcus Mackell, director of SocialCRM, Mitchell 1. "With innovative features like automated responses, simplified review management and real-time content creation, the suite enables shops to cost-effectively stay ahead in the digital landscape."
The Google Optimization Suite, integrated into SocialCRM's LocalSearch shop marketing software, enables shops to effortlessly maintain a consistent, professional online presence to improve customer engagement and search engine results. The features are powered by the SureCritic™ review service, the only platform with Review Assurance™.
Key components of the suite include: Google Reviews, validated by SureCritic, enables shops to easily track and share authentic customer feedback; Suggested Responses that automate personalized replies to customer reviews; Google Campaigns, enabling instant sharing of positive reviews and promotional content on Google business profiles; and Google ReScore, which transforms negative reviews into positive experiences for customers.
.
Google Reviews: Collecting and sharing trustworthy consumer reviews is one of the most powerful ways to get search engine visibility. With the Google Reviews feature, shops can easily track and share authentic customer feedback. They can also send automated personalized invitations to customers via text messages, encouraging them to review their shop on both Google and Facebook. The shop marketing software also provides valuable insights into the quality, quantity and velocity of customer reviews.
Suggested Responses: A groundbreaking addition to LocalSearch, the Suggested Responses feature simplifies how auto repair shops respond to Google and SureCritic customer reviews. These automated and personalized replies are tailored to individual reviews, allowing shops to easily customize and manage their responses directly from their SureCritic dashboard.
16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127
(858)391-5000www.Mitchell1.com
Google Campaigns: Google Campaigns makes it easy for shops to create and publish real-time content on their Google Business Profile and Facebook pages. Shops can share offers, announcements and other engaging content with publish start and end dates, ensuring timely promotions. Plus, they can effortlessly promote positive customer reviews on their Google Business page with just a click of a button.
Google ReScore: Concern resolution helps ensure a healthy online reputation. As such, Google ReScore® empowers shops to transform negative reviews into positive customer experiences. In the case of a negative review, shops have the option to send a ReScore request from their SureCritic dashboard, asking for an updated review once the issue has been resolved. The updated review then replaces the initial negative one.
To request a free Google Optimization Suite demonstration in person or online, visit www.mitchell1.com/support/socialcrm-demo-request.
For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.
About Mitchell 1:
As a member of the Snap-on® TOTAL SHOP SOLUTIONS brand family, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair software and services, including vehicle repair information, business management and shop marketing services, to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. For more information, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com.
# # #
16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127
(858)391-5000www.Mitchell1.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Snap On Inc. published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 16:54:24 UTC.