Snap On Incorporated : New Snap-on Software Upgrade Brings Out the Best in Diagnostic Platforms

New Snap-on Software Upgrade Brings Out the Best in Diagnostic Platforms

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 18, 2022 - Professional service technicians can bring out the best in their Snap-on® diagnostic platforms when they upgrade to the newest version of software, which is available now. With the latest release, innovative diagnostic tool capabilities can drive technician confidence, knowing they are ready to serve customers with unparalleled depth in general and collision repair coverage.

New features and coverage, plus everything from previous releases, give technicians the opportunity to take advantage of state-of-the-moment diagnostic solutions. Every day when they power on, technicians can perform simpler and smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and very satisfied customers.

New coverage highlights include:

• 2021 model year updates for all available makes. In this release: o Automotive - Acura®, Alfa Romeo®, Audi®, BMW®, Chrysler®, Dodge®, Fiat®, Ford®, Honda®, Jaguar®, Jeep®, Kia®, Lincoln®, Mercedes-Benz®, MINI®, Porsche®, RAM®, Volkswagen®, Toyota® and Volvo® o Motorcycle - BMW, Ducati®, Harley-Davidson®, Honda, Indian®, Kawasaki®, Suzuki® and Yamaha®

• Expanded code scan and clear codes for model year 2022

• 2021 Ford module reprogramming or programmable module initialization (PMI) for 28 modules

• 2021 GM® freeze frame data for select 3.0L and 6.2L engines

Exciting new features and enhancements include:

• All Fast-Track® Intelligent Diagnostics platforms have access to nine motorcycle makes, accelerating maintenance tasks with functions such as brake bleeding, service light resets, compression tests and fuel tank drain

• The new live vehicle battery voltage reading on Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics platforms makes it easy to know when they are ready to perform tests

• The Smart Data graph view on ZEUS® has had a major update. The clear-view flag tracker speeds up root cause diagnosis, with a flag drop function, simplified navigation and a new graph view format

• The 'Previous Vehicles and Data Screen' receives a functionality update on APOLLO-D9™ and TRITON-D10™. When technicians log mileage and the license plate, it's now saved and available in the platform history

Snap-on Diagnostics platforms always come well-equipped with features such as:

• Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics guides users through every step needed to find the solution, while avoiding the steps they don't. It shows Real Fixes that are relevant to the fault code, highlights vehicle data that is out of expected range and provides filtered bi-directional tests, recalibrations, and resets and relearns that are specific to the job at hand

• Security Link™ provides direct access to vehicles right from the scan tool for 2018 and newer Fiat Chrysler (FCA) models

• Ethernet communications support with applicable adapter for relevant Jaguar, Land Rover® and Volvo vehicles

• Vehicle system and ADAS recalibration reports provide a useful summary for customers of the diagnostic work carried out

• Snap-on® Cloud access for up-to-the-second online storage. Archive, reference, retrieve and communicate vehicle systems reports, thermal images and more to customers, colleagues and insurance companies

• Access to Snap-on SureTrack® exclusive expert information, including Real Fixes and verified parts replacement records from millions of successful repair orders

• Guided component tests show how to test, where to connect and expected results, plus over 70 training topics and hundreds of on-tool courses

• Software plans to get the most comprehensive coverage and features

• Wide-ranging support programs, including a customer care hotline, extended warranty and free comprehensive online training and support

For specific coverage and features by platform, refer to the vehicle coverage guide at http://snapon.com/vcguide.

For more information about the latest software coverage and features or available software programs, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com/software.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. To learn more about any of Snap-on's diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics.

