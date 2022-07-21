Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap-On Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
207.82 USD   +0.13%
06:44aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : on Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:44aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Q2 2022 Slides
PU
06:32aSnap-on Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap On Incorporated : Q2 2022 Slides

07/21/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Quarterly Financial Review

Second Quarter 2022

Cautionary Statement

  • These slides should be read in conjunction with comments from the July 21, 2022 conference call. The financial statement information included herein is unaudited.
  • Statements made during the July 21, 2022 conference call and/or information included in this presentation may contain statements, including earnings projections, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Snap-on's expected results; actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including those found in Snap-on's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the information under "Safe Harbor" and "Risk Factors" headings in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are incorporated herein by reference. Snap-on disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statement provided during the July 21, 2022 conference call and/or included in this presentation, except as required by law.
  • This presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, which are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for their GAAP counterparts. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures is included in Snap-on's July 21, 2022 press release and Form 8-K, which can be found on the company's website in the investors section at www.snapon.com.

Q2-2022 Quarterly Review

3

© 2022 Snap-on Incorporated

Nick Pinchuk

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aldo Pagliari

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 403 M - -
Net income 2022 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 11 092 M 11 092 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 77,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 207,82 $
Average target price 230,90 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd Vice President-Human Resources
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED-3.64%11 092
ATLAS COPCO AB-31.38%50 072
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.27%34 043
FANUC CORPORATION-11.96%30 609
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-45.33%21 257
SANDVIK AB-31.85%21 169