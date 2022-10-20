Advanced search
Snap On Incorporated : Q3 2022 Slides

10/20/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Quarterly Financial Review

Third Quarter 2022

Cautionary Statement

  • These slides should be read in conjunction with comments from the October 20, 2022 conference call. The financial statement information included herein is unaudited.
  • Statements made during the October 20, 2022 conference call and/or information included in this presentation may contain statements, including earnings projections, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Snap-on's expected results; actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, including those found in Snap-on's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the information under "Safe Harbor" and "Risk Factors" headings in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are incorporated herein by reference. Snap-on disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement provided during the October 20, 2022 conference call and/or included in this presentation, except as required by law.
  • This presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, which are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for their GAAP counterparts. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures is included in Snap-on's October 20, 2022 press release and Form 8-K, which can be found on the company's website in the investors section at www.snapon.com.

Q3-2022 Quarterly Review

3

© 2022 Snap-on Incorporated

Nick Pinchuk

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aldo Pagliari

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 10:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
