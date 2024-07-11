For Immediate Release

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 10, 2024 - Snap-on® announces its Pass Thru Assistant (PTA) has been enhanced by the addition of a repair guidance feature. Not only does the Pass Thru Assistant provide J2534 programming support, but it now also allows automotive repair and collision technicians to access a repair guidance specialist to get help with fixing complex problems to complete the repair in house.

"If you're an automotive repair or collision shop looking for programming and repair guidance help, the Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant is making it easier than ever to keep vehicles in the shop, finish the job correctly, and increase profits and customer satisfaction," said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director, Snap-on Diagnostics.

By selecting the request repair guidance menu option and completing the on-screen fields, technicians will receive a confirmation text and then a call from a repair guidance specialist to walk them through the repair process on vehicles, including Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Mini, Nissan, Plymouth, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Smart, Sprinter, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

While J2534 programming can be a difficult task and not everyone wants to take on what can sometimes be complex and time consuming, the Pass Thru Assistantis designed to deliver a reprogramming solution to help technicians successfully program thousands of vehicles, including domestic, Asian and European vehicles, with the same easy-to-use process.

The Pass Thru Assistant offers reprogramming support for Acura, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercury, Mini, Nissan, Plymouth, RAM, Scion and Toyota.

The PTA kit contains a Windows tablet PC, J2534 device, 4G modem and a 90-amp battery maintainer capable of handling European amperage requirements.

For more information, talk to a Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative or visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company's network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2023, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

