SUN Collision Brings Back its

'Thank You Thursdays!' Sweepstakes

In Recognition of Automotive Service Professionals Month in June

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 10, 2024 - SUN Collision is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June with the return of its "Thank You Thursdays!" sweepstakes. One winner of a $100 gift card will be announced each Thursday on the SUN Collision Facebook page through July 4.

"We are thrilled to bring back our SUN Collision 'Thank You Thursdays!' sweepstakes in recognition of Automotive Service Professionals Month in June," said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business manager. "We extend our deepest thanks to all the collision technicians and service professionals across the country for their hard work and dedication to the auto care industry. Every day, they are performing essential services for the motoring public by keeping their vehicles in safe, dependable operating condition."

To enter the sweepstakes, visit SUN Collision on Facebookand click on the linkto fill out the online form by Thursday, June 27, 2024. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period.

TheNational Institute for Automotive Service Excellence(ASE) has designated June 2024 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM). ASPM serves as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence.

For more information about SUN Collision, call 877-840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

ABOUT SUN COLLISION

SUN® Collision Repair Information, a brand of Snap-on, Inc., provides complete, accurate OEM data for collision and mechanical repairs that auto body shops can trust to fix any vehicle with maximum efficiency. Powered by its exclusive 1Search Plus search engine, the online software makes it quick and easy to access current repair procedures, diagrams and specifications for all makes, including the majority of Electrical Vehicles on the market and vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). For information about SUN Collision and its products, call 877-840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

