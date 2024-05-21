For Immediate Release

SUN Collision to Demo Exclusive 1Search Plus Technology

at Regional Collision Repair Conferences in May

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 13, 2024 -SUN® Collision, a brand of Snap-on Incorporated, will showcase its collision repair technology at two regional industry conferences this month, demonstrating how its exclusive 1Search Plus technology is redefining how technicians access OEM information for collision and mechanical repairs.

SUN Collision invites attendees to visit their exhibits at the Southeast Collision Conference & Trade Show, May 16-18 in Greensboro, North Carolina and the Midwest Collision Repair Conference, May 31-June 1 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Attendees will see firsthand how the software's cutting-edge search technology and intuitive dashboard significantly streamlines repair processes and enhances shop efficiency. SUN Collision representatives will also demonstrate the capabilities of its new Repair Package, driven by 1Seach Plus, which enables service writers/estimators to generate fast, accurate blueprints with a few clicks.

"Our software is designed to empower technicians - to make it easy to access the information they need to perform fast, accurate repairs," said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. "1Search Plus is our core technology that simplifies the search process. It enables technicians to cut through the clutter and quickly navigate to the information they need."

The 1Search Plus dashboard features a unique, card-based layout that aligns with a technician's workflow. Each card represents a specific category or task, including materials, component location, parts and labor, remove and replace, and technical bulletins.

Attendees will also learn how 1Search Plus makes it easy to access OEM information for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules that improve driver safety. The 1Search dashboard includes a Driver Assist (ADAS) Quick Link button that provides a comprehensive overview of ADAS components for a selected vehicle, including detailed procedures, specifications and diagrams needed for repair and calibration.

Additionally, SUN Collision representatives will demonstrate how to streamline complex electrical repairs with the software's advanced interactive wiring diagrams that guide users directly to the specific diagram for the component searched for - with traces automatically highlighted. With active hyperlinks, technicians can quickly identify components and access detailed information using 1Search Plus, saving time and ensuring accuracy in electrical repairs.

