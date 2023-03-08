Snap On Incorporated : SUN Collision to Exhibit at Northeast Conference

For Immediate Release

SUN Collision to Exhibit at Northeast Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 8, 2023 - SUN® Collision will showcase its auto collision repair software at the Northeast 2023 conference, taking place March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. The event is presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and attracts collision repair professional throughout the region.

"We look forward to exhibiting at the Northeast conference again this year and having the opportunity to show attendees how the latest enhancements to SUN Collision Repair Information can help meet the challenges of repairing today's complex vehicles," said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business manager. "Technicians need repair resources as advanced as the vehicles they repair. They need to locate OEM procedures quickly and cost-effectively to return vehicles back to their safe operating condition."

Bonneau and other company representatives will be on hand at booth #523 to showcase SUN Collision's full range of capabilities, including a new repair package that will enable body shops to instantly gather all relevant information about a job, such as repair procedures, OEM part numbers, illustrations and diagrams, with a click of a button.

Attendees will also learn how the software makes it easy to repair and calibrate vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules that improve driver safety. The mounting positions of these systems can be easily disrupted during collisions, so technicians need quick, accurate ADAS information to calibrate the components back to their original manufacturing specifications.

With a click link to ADAS information, SUN Collision provides the full picture of a vehicle's ADAS features and components, displayed in a table format, along with clickable links to specific detailed repair and calibration information for that vehicle.

The SUN Collision booth will be co-located with John Bean®, part of the Snap-on brand family and developer of Tru-Point™ ADAS calibration system. Together, SUN and Tru-Pointproducts provide a one- stop solution for OEM collision and repair procedures to help technicians increase productivity.

In partnership with John Bean, purchasers of Tru-Point will receive a complimentary two-month subscription to SUN Collision Repair Information.

ABOUT SUN COLLISION

SUN® Collision Repair Information provides complete, accurate repair data that collision repair facilities can trust to repair any vehicle, in any condition, with maximum efficiency. Powered by an exclusive 1Search search engine, the software suite delivers OEM collision & mechanical repair information through a single login, helping technicians fix cars faster with more confidence.

