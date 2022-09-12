Advanced search
Snap On Incorporated : SUN Collision to Showcase Advanced Auto Collision Repair Information at 2022 FenderBender Management Conference

09/12/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
For Immediate Release

Contact:

Janet Dayton

SUN Marketing

858-391-5226

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

SUN Collision to Showcase Advanced Auto Collision Repair Information at 2022 FenderBender Management Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Sept. 12, 2022 - For those who are attending the FenderBender Management Conference, Sept. 26-28 in Arlington, Texas, visit the SUN® Collision booth to learn how the auto collision repair software makes it easy to access factory-direct information, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) information, for all makes and models.

"As ADAS technology becomes more complex and interconnected, repairing ADAS-equipped vehicles presents a greater challenge for collision repair shops. We're pleased to demonstrate how SUN Collision Repair Information can help shops meet these challenges so technicians can quickly repair and return the vehicles back to their safe operating condition," said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision.

During a collision, he noted that any damage to the body and frame is also likely to damage the vehicle's suite of ADAS components, including cameras, radar systems, sensors and control modules. Even a minor fender bender can disrupt the mounting positions of these systems so shops need quick access to ADAS repair information to efficiently calibrate the components back to their original manufacturing specifications.

"SUN Collision makes it easy for technicians to diagnose, repair and calibrate vehicles with its Driver Assist (ADAS) Quick Link button," said Bonneau. "Simply select the vehicle type and you'll get the full picture of the vehicle's ADAS features and components in table format. The clickable links will take you to detailed repair and calibration information needed to successfully complete the job."

Bonneau and other SUN representatives will be on hand to demo SUN Collision's full range of capabilities at the conference. Attendees will also see how the 1Search Plus feature combines an advanced search engine with a user-friendly, graphical card dashboard that returns targeted results in specific categories.

Technicians simply click a card to access the relevant information for the selected vehicle.

SUN Collison Repair Information is complete, accurate data that technicians can trust to help them repair any vehicle, in any condition - inside and outside - with maximum efficiency. Features include materials, body and frame, paint and finish; OEM collision repair information for all makes; repair information searchable by part number; real-world insights for mechanical repairs; smarter, faster searches with 1Search Plus; ADAS quick reference and repair information; the latest TSBs and recalls; enhanced wiring diagrams; component tests with connector views; user-friendly graphical layout and mobile friendly.

The software stays current throughout the year with ongoing updates and adds data for the latest model year vehicles for which repair information is available. Subscribers automatically receive new information as it becomes available, giving them most current repair data to reference.

16067 Babcock Street, San Diego, CA 92127

877-840-1973 | www.suncollision.com

ABOUT SUN

SUN® is a brand of Snap-on, Inc. SUN® Collision Repair Information provides complete, accurate data that collision repair facilities can trust to repair any vehicle, in any condition - inside and outside - with maximum efficiency. For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call 877-840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

# # #

16067 Babcock Street, San Diego, CA 92127

877-840-1973 | www.suncollision.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 19:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
