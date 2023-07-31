For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact: Lynn Konsbruck 312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Snap-on Adds New and Enhanced European

Coverage with Latest Software Upgrade

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, July 31, 2023 - Snap-on announces it has increased the European coverage available in its latest software upgradeto help professional technicians find the fastest path to fix as they conquer every question that comes their way.

The European coverage includes 2022 model year updates plus new and significantly enhanced general repair, collision and safety systems coverage for Alfa Romeo®, Audi®, BMW®, FIAT®, Jaguar®, Mercedes-Benz®,MINI®, Porsche®and Volkswagen®.

European coverage highlights include: the addition of 2019 and newer BMW F97/98 X3 Competition Models offering guided component tests for intake manifold runner solenoid and three phase DC brushless fuel pump tests; Land Rover 2017 and newer Discovery rear differential control module and 2014 and newer Range Rover/Sport battery energy control module; new guided component tests for Mercedes-Benz2017-2019 C43 AMG, 2017-2018 GLC43 AMG, plus 2020-2021 MINI Cooper and Countryman, and 2020 MINI Cooper JWC, Clubman JWC and Countryman JWC.

In addition, 2023 code scan and clear updates for Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, FIAT, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Fast-Track®IntelligentDiagnostics-enabled platforms such as ZEUS+™, TRITON-D10® and APOLLO-D9™ products offer more European coverage before and after traditional software releases, delivering greater day-to-day value.

Find specific and in-depth coverage information for makes and models by year using the Snap-onVehicle Coverage Guide.

For more information about Snap-on diagnostic solutions, visit snap-on.com/diagnosticsor talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other sales representative.

About Snap-on:

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company's network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.5 billion in 2022, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069