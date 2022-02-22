Log in
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
Snap On Incorporated : on Diagnostic Thermal Laser Combines Thermal and Laser Modes in One Tool

02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact:

Lynn Konsbruck

312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Snap-on Diagnostic Thermal Laser Combines

Thermal and Laser Modes in One Tool

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Feb. 22, 2022 - Featuring both laser and thermal components, the Snap-on® Diagnostic Thermal Lasercombines pinpoint temperature readings of up to 1,800°F (1,000°F in thermal mode) and thermal imaging capabilities for unrivalled performance on a greater variety of applications, all in one tool.

The two-in-one system, offering both thermal and laser modes, is ideal for jobs such as checking inlet and outlet temperatures of catalytic converters. Thermal imaging can help speed up the diagnostic process across a multitude of systems including powertrain and exhaust, body and electrical, chassis and brakes and HVAC.

The Snap-on Diagnostic Thermal Laser features thermal image blending, plus a visible-light camera to provide more detail, and delta reading in laser mode to capture highs, lows and delta. The trigger takes pictures and stores hundreds of images, as well as captures temperature readings. The ergonomic pistol-grip is designed for easy, precise control. The diagnostic thermal laser also includes a built in LED light and offers 32x32 thermal sensor resolution.

To discover everything that the Snap-on Diagnostic Thermal Laser can do, contact a Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit www.snapon.com/thermallaser.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. To learn more about any of Snap-on's diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
