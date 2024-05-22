NEWS RELEASE

Snap-on Diagnostic Training Modules

Now Available in French

View them on the @snapondiagnostics YouTube Channel

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 21, 2024 - Snap-on® announces it has translated the training modules for the ZEUS+™,SOLUS+™,TRITON-D10™and APOLLO-D9™diagnostic platforms into French and they are now available for viewing on its YouTube channel.

Training modules teach technicians how to get the most out of their diagnostic tools through short instructional videos that provide information on different aspects of tool operations. Topics include an introduction to the tool, navigation, diagnostic capabilities, troubleshooting tips and much more. Training modules help technicians navigate their Snap-on diagnostic tools from the very start, allowing them to benefit from industry exclusive features immediately.

Technicians can revisit the training sessions on the Snap-onYouTubechannel as often as necessary to learn at their own pace and comfort level.

For more information, talk to a Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative or visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics.

