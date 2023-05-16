Snap On Incorporated : on Introduces SOLUS+ Next-Generation Scan Tool

NEWS RELEASE

Snap-on Introduces SOLUS+ Next-Generation Scan Tool

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, May 16, 2023 -Snap-on® has redesigned and upgraded its SOLUS platform to be the ultimate scan tool for everyday maintenance and repairs. The new SOLUS+™, with exclusive SureTrack® verified repair information and comprehensive coverage for domestic and import vehicles and motorcycles, provides all the sophisticated features that professional repair technicians need to handle a broad range of diagnostics without the complex functions that they don't.

Advanced features and intuitive functionality make the new SOLUS+ the next-generation scan tool for today's technicians:

SureTrack delivers diagnostics experience and verified parts replacement records harvested from millions of successful repair orders.

Quick look ups allow technicians to access OEM technical bulletins, specifications and resets.

One Touch Code Scan & Clear quickly performs checks and completes full vehicle clear codes for all available modules on the vehicle.

Custom data list lets technicians customize the way they work, with freeze-frame, PID sorting, pause, zoom, PID trigger, snapshot and cursor functions.

With SOLUS+, technicians work faster and are more productive:

Get access to comprehensive OEM-specific motorcycle coverage for nine domestic, Asian and European makes, and coverage for 49 domestic, Asian and European vehicles.

With super-fast boot up, it's ready to use in just two seconds and diagnostic results are available in as little as 30 seconds.

Features include detailed trouble code definitions, live data, functional tests, relearns and adaptations.

Instant vehicle ID automatically powers up and reads the vehicle ID when connected.

Verify the diagnosis and repair with powerful bidirectional controls for operations such as injector balance, gauge sweep, misfire detection, brake bleed and EVAP.

An embedded SMX ® Operating System dedicated to diagnostic functions provides fast, reliable operation.

Automatically upload vehicle system reports via Wi-Fi to the Snap-on Cloud and allows technicians to access them from their phone or computer and print, e-mail or text from there.

With its large eight-inch capacitive touchscreen display for better readability in sunlight and ease of use in the repair shop, the SOLUS+ is the newest generation in product design. It connects seamlessly to vehicles with Ethernet communication systems. SOLUS+ also receives software updates direct to the tool via Wi-Fi, with an applicable software agreement.

