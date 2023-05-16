Advanced search
05/09Transcript : Snap-on Incorporated Presents at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference-Virtual, May-09-2023 12:00 PM
CI
05/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
Snap On Incorporated : on Introduces SOLUS+ Next-Generation Scan Tool

05/16/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

To U.S. Publications Only

For more information, contact: Lynn Konsbruck 312-768-7362

lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Snap-on Introduces SOLUS+ Next-Generation Scan Tool

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, May 16, 2023 -Snap-on® has redesigned and upgraded its SOLUS platform to be the ultimate scan tool for everyday maintenance and repairs. The new SOLUS+, with exclusive SureTrack® verified repair information and comprehensive coverage for domestic and import vehicles and motorcycles, provides all the sophisticated features that professional repair technicians need to handle a broad range of diagnostics without the complex functions that they don't.

Advanced features and intuitive functionality make the new SOLUS+ the next-generation scan tool for today's technicians:

  • SureTrack delivers diagnostics experience and verified parts replacement records harvested from millions of successful repair orders.
  • Quick look ups allow technicians to access OEM technical bulletins, specifications and resets.
  • One Touch Code Scan & Clear quickly performs checks and completes full vehicle clear codes for all available modules on the vehicle.
  • Custom data list lets technicians customize the way they work, with freeze-frame, PID sorting, pause, zoom, PID trigger, snapshot and cursor functions.

With SOLUS+, technicians work faster and are more productive:

  • Get access to comprehensive OEM-specific motorcycle coverage for nine domestic, Asian and European makes, and coverage for 49 domestic, Asian and European vehicles.
  • With super-fast boot up, it's ready to use in just two seconds and diagnostic results are available in as little as 30 seconds.
  • Features include detailed trouble code definitions, live data, functional tests, relearns and adaptations.
  • Instant vehicle ID automatically powers up and reads the vehicle ID when connected.
  • Verify the diagnosis and repair with powerful bidirectional controls for operations such as injector balance, gauge sweep, misfire detection, brake bleed and EVAP.
  • An embedded SMX® Operating System dedicated to diagnostic functions provides fast, reliable operation.
  • Automatically upload vehicle system reports via Wi-Fi to the Snap-on Cloud and allows technicians to access them from their phone or computer and print, e-mail or text from there.

With its large eight-inch capacitive touchscreen display for better readability in sunlight and ease of use in the repair shop, the SOLUS+ is the newest generation in product design. It connects seamlessly to vehicles with Ethernet communication systems. SOLUS+ also receives software updates direct to the tool via Wi-Fi, with an applicable software agreement.

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Technicians can maximize their new SOLUS+ investment with the Snap-on software subscription program. Regularly scheduled software upgrades guarantee the tool is providing the same comprehensive performance as it did right out of the box. Each upgrade delivers updated coverage for new vehicles, expanded coverage for earlier models and thousands of new tips and tests. Purchasing a software subscription is the easiest way for technicians to ensure they're getting the most out of their tool.

To learn more information on SOLUS+ or the software subscription program, talk to a Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative or visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company's network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.5 billion in 2022, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on Diagnostics, 420 Barclay Blvd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
