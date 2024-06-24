Snap On Incorporated : on Launches New ‘ADAS for Experts’ Site
June 24, 2024 at 02:46 pm EDT
Louise Burnett
(501) 450-1502
louise.burnett@snapon.com
Snap-on Launches New 'ADAS for Experts' Site
Conway, AR -June24, 2024 - Snap-on® Total Shop Solutions (TSS™) has launched a brand- new e-commerce portal, ADASforExperts.com,to help Tru-Point™ equipment owners manage their vehicle database membership and acquire targets and accessories.
At ADASforExperts.com, Tru-Point customers can access Tru-Point subscription plans and targets, as well as access the vehicle coverage guide. Once logged in, visitors to the site can also manage subscriptions, view invoices and place service requests.
"The new ADAS for Experts website is a one-stop resource for Tru-Point customers, enabling them to adjust their subscriptions to allow customers to service the latest vehicles and stay informed about new product innovations developed to enhance the performance of their Tru- Point equipment," said Mariana Montovaneli, global director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment. "We encourage all Tru-Point owners to activate their account and see how ADASforExperts.com can help them get the most out of their Tru-Point investment and simplify the management of subscriptions and equipment purchases."
For more information or to set up a Tru-Point customer account, call 800-225-5786 or email adasforexperts@soe.freshdesk.com.
About Snap-on Total Shop Solutions
Snap-on Total Shop Solutions is a family of Snap-on brands that brings together best-in-class automotive repair products. From wheel balancers, wheel aligners and diagnostics, to brake lathes, automotive lifts, and collision repair, Total Shop Solutions offers a broad range of innovative products to outfit your shop floor to ceiling.
Snap-On Incorporated specializes in manufacturing and marketing of tools and diagnostic equipment for professionals in transportation, industry, agriculture, aviation and government sectors. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- sale of tooling (49.5%): hand tools (wrenches, screwdriver, sockets, pliers, saws, etc.), power tools (burin, sanders, polishers, etc.), cutters, tools for cutting and pruning, tools storage products, etc.;
- sale of industrial equipment (23.8%): parallelism of wheels measurement system, wheel balancing, tire changers, vehicle hoist, battery chargers, etc.;
- sale of diagnostic materials and software (19.5%);
- financial services (7.2%).
Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United States (71.6%), Europe (14.9%) and other (13.5%).