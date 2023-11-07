Further Expands Product Capabilities and End-Market Coverage of Torque Offerings to Critical Industries

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, today announced that it acquired Mountz, Inc. (“Mountz”) for approximately $40 million in cash on November 1, 2023.

Based in San Jose, California, Mountz is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-precision torque tools, including measurement, calibration, and documentation products. The acquisition of Mountz complements and expands Snap-on’s torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing. Applications range from assembly of electric vehicle batteries to production of charging infrastructure to fabrication of microelectronic componentry, including chips. Mountz will be part of the company’s Commercial & Industrial Group.

