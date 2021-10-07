Snap on Incorporated : Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

NEWS RELEASE For More Information, Contact: For Immediate Release Leia Morshedi 501-450-2042 Leia.Morshedi@snapon.com

Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

Rebuilt Ford Bronco from Show to be Auctioned off to Benefit Warriors Heart

Wixom, MI - Oct. 7, 2021 - The Car-O-Liner® CTR®9 fully automatic welder is being featured on the Power Nation TV show "Music City Trucks" as part of its Beach Cruiser Bronco rebuild.

"We are honored that the team at Power Nation chose the CTR9 to help with the restoration of the Beach Cruiser Bronco," said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. "We know that Brandon Burke and Marc Christ, the hosts of Music City Trucks, were really impressed on how easy the CTR9 was to use, and you can see from the episode that the CTR9 can perform a variety of welding jobs quickly and accurately."

In the episodefeaturing the CTR9, Car-O-Liner sales representative Chad Dellinger of Carolina Collision Equipment in North Carolina, shows Burke and Christ the features and benefits of the CTR9 and how its ergonomic design allows the user to perform more welds more efficiently without getting tired.

With all the hype surrounding Ford's revival of the Bronco, "Music City Trucks" felt it was the ideal time to honor the vehicle's heritage by building a classic of their own. The 1974 Bronco underwent extensive upgrades to restore the truck and take a modern approach on the classic rig. The upgrades included a new chassis, supercharged crate engine, transfer case, axles, suspension, fuel system, sheet metal and an overhaul of the interior with custom parts.

The rebuilt 1974 Ford Broncowill be auctioned off at a Mecum Auctions event in October with the proceeds benefitting Warriors Heart (www.warriorsheart.com) which provides private treatment for veterans who are seeking inpatient treatment for issues relating to post-traumaticstress disorder (PTSD) and the psychological effects of mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI).

"The first-generation '74 Bronco was completely rebuilt from the ground up so having a high- performing welder was a must for the project," said Garner. "The fact that the Beach Cruiser Bronco would be auctioned off with the proceeds going to such a wonderful organization as Warriors Heart made us want to be involved with the rebuild even more."

The CTR9 fully automatic welder comes with a new, revolutionized lightweight transformer gun. With its 355-degree swivel handle and ergo-grip, it enables perfect working positions for anyone, for any job. The gun is supported by a telescopic arm in a durable and lightweight extruded aluminum that can be easily adjusted both vertically and horizontally. A compact power unit with a low center of gravity gives mobility and stability, a 16,000-amp transformer and CANBUS communication ensure a perfect weld every time.

To learn about the full line of Car-O-Liner equipment and the CTR9, call 800-521-9696 or visit www.Car-O-Liner.com.

