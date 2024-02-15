Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend, Payable on March 11, 2024
February 15, 2024 at 05:58 pm EST
The Snap-on Incorporated board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.86 per share payable March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2024.
Snap-On Incorporated specializes in manufacturing and marketing of tools and diagnostic equipment for professionals in transportation, industry, agriculture, aviation and government sectors. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- sale of tooling (49.5%): hand tools (wrenches, screwdriver, sockets, pliers, saws, etc.), power tools (burin, sanders, polishers, etc.), cutters, tools for cutting and pruning, tools storage products, etc.;
- sale of industrial equipment (23.8%): parallelism of wheels measurement system, wheel balancing, tire changers, vehicle hoist, battery chargers, etc.;
- sale of diagnostic materials and software (19.5%);
- financial services (7.2%).
Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United States (71.6%), Europe (14.9%) and other (13.5%).