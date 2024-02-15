Snap-On Incorporated specializes in manufacturing and marketing of tools and diagnostic equipment for professionals in transportation, industry, agriculture, aviation and government sectors. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of tooling (49.5%): hand tools (wrenches, screwdriver, sockets, pliers, saws, etc.), power tools (burin, sanders, polishers, etc.), cutters, tools for cutting and pruning, tools storage products, etc.; - sale of industrial equipment (23.8%): parallelism of wheels measurement system, wheel balancing, tire changers, vehicle hoist, battery chargers, etc.; - sale of diagnostic materials and software (19.5%); - financial services (7.2%). Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United States (71.6%), Europe (14.9%) and other (13.5%).

