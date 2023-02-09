Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap-On Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-09 pm EST
249.26 USD   -0.77%
05:26pSnap-on Inc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/09/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) board of directors declared today a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.62 per share payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 23, 2023. Snap-on has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.5 billion in 2022, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information, please visit www.snapon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
05:26pSnap-on Inc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
02/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
02/02Transcript : Snap-on Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
02/02Snap-On's Q4 Profit, Net Sales Grow
MT
02/02Snap On Incorporated : Q4 2022 Slides
PU
02/02Snap-on : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02Earnings Flash (SNA) SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Reports Q4 Revenue $1.16B, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
02/02Snap-on Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 489 M - -
Net income 2022 900 M - -
Net Debt 2022 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 13 352 M 13 352 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Snap-On Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 251,20 $
Average target price 236,22 $
Spread / Average Target -5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd Vice President-Human Resources
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED9.94%13 352
ATLAS COPCO AB3.66%56 394
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.96%45 148
FANUC CORPORATION16.49%33 509
SANDVIK AB17.89%26 288
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.55%24 385