The Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) board of directors declared today a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.86 per share payable March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2024. Snap-on has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2023, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information, please visit www.snapon.com.

