  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Snap-on Incorporated
  News
  7. Summary
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Snap on Incorporated : Mitchell 1 ProDemand Estimate Guide Named 2021 PTEN People's Choice Award Winner

10/06/2021 | 11:26am EDT
For Immediate Release

Contact:

Jill Schafer

Mitchell 1 858-391-5251Jill.Schafer@mitchell1.com

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Mitchell 1 ProDemand Estimate Guide Named 2021 PTEN People's Choice Award Winner

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Oct. 06, 2021 - Mitchell 1 announces its ProDemand® Estimate Guide was chosen as a 2021 Professional Tool & Equipment News (PTEN) People's Choice Awardwinner.

"We are honored to be recognized as a People's Choice Award winner and would like to thank all of the automotive service professionals who voted for our ProDemand Estimate Guide as one of the best products in the industry," said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. "The ProDemand Estimate Guide helps auto repair shops save time by simplifying the task of writing an estimate, which increases efficiency and leads to a profitable repair."

With the ProDemand Estimate Guide, labor times, OEM parts pricing and parts diagrams are consolidated on a single page, and the streamlined navigation speeds up the estimating process by reducing the clicks needed to access items. Other features that help increase efficiency are a breadcrumb trail to quickly return to previous categories, automated calculations and the ability to add or subtract parts in the quote with a single click.

ProDemand auto repair informationprovides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup, to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently. Key features include expert-based SureTrack® Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference information, interactive wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common replaced parts graphs, and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager SEshop management system.

For the eighth year now, readers of PTEN and Professional Distributor were invited to voice their opinion and vote on the top products nominated for the PTEN Innovation Awards program to be recognized as 2021 People's Choice Award winners. The ProDemand Estimate Guide also received a 2021 PTEN Innovation Award in the automotive software category.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

About Mitchell 1:

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair shop software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. ProDemand® optimized with SureTrack® is the most complete

16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

solution for OEM and real-world repair information and diagnostics. Manager SE is the industry standard for mechanical estimating and shop management information. The SocialCRM shop marketing service delivers automated marketing and customer engagement tools to help shop owners improve their bottom line profits. For the commercial trucking segment, TruckSeries provides information required to estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4-8 trucks. For more information about Mitchell 1 products and services, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com. Follow Mitchell 1 on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell1ShopSolutions, https://www.instagram.com/mitchell1shopsolutionsand https://twitter.com/Mitchell1.

# # #

16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
