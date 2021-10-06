Snap on Incorporated : Mitchell 1 ProDemand Estimate Guide Named 2021 PTEN People's Choice Award Winner

For Immediate Release

Mitchell 1 ProDemand Estimate Guide Named 2021 PTEN People's Choice Award Winner

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Oct. 06, 2021 - Mitchell 1 announces its ProDemand® Estimate Guide was chosen as a 2021 Professional Tool & Equipment News (PTEN) People's Choice Awardwinner.

"We are honored to be recognized as a People's Choice Award winner and would like to thank all of the automotive service professionals who voted for our ProDemand Estimate Guide as one of the best products in the industry," said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. "The ProDemand Estimate Guide helps auto repair shops save time by simplifying the task of writing an estimate, which increases efficiency and leads to a profitable repair."

With the ProDemand Estimate Guide, labor times, OEM parts pricing and parts diagrams are consolidated on a single page, and the streamlined navigation speeds up the estimating process by reducing the clicks needed to access items. Other features that help increase efficiency are a breadcrumb trail to quickly return to previous categories, automated calculations and the ability to add or subtract parts in the quote with a single click.

ProDemand auto repair informationprovides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup, to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently. Key features include expert-based SureTrack® Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference information, interactive wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common replaced parts graphs, and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager™ SEshop management system.

For the eighth year now, readers of PTEN and Professional Distributor were invited to voice their opinion and vote on the top products nominated for the PTEN Innovation Awards program to be recognized as 2021 People's Choice Award winners. The ProDemand Estimate Guide also received a 2021 PTEN Innovation Award in the automotive software category.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

About Mitchell 1:

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair shop software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. ProDemand® optimized with SureTrack® is the most complete

