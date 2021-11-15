Snap on Incorporated : New Video Content Added to John Bean YouTube Channel

NEWS RELEASE For More Information, Contact: For Immediate Release Louise Burnett (501) 450-1502 louise.burnett@snapon.com

New Video Content Added to John Bean YouTube Channel

Conway, AR - Nov. 15, 2021 - John Bean® has added new content to its YouTube channel. The most recent video additions focus on the innovative John Bean Tru-Point™ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool.

"Because John Bean Tru-Point has quickly become a must-have addition to any shop, we have added more video content to help service technicians get the most out of their Tru-Point system," said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. "These videos showcase the beneficial features of Tru-Point and how they help improve performance and productivity when providing ADAS service."

John Bean Tru-Point is equipped with top-of-the-line software technology and allows for one- person operation, saving time and eliminating the need for extensive training. Simple, real-time and visual target placement instructions allow a shop to streamline the ADAS calibration process from beginning to end.

New videos added to the John Bean YouTubechannel show Tru-Point in action and visually demonstrate how Tru-Point is intuitive and simple to use. An instructional video provides step- by-step instructions for use and shorter videos highlight the unique features of Tru-Point, including the touch screen, swing arm monitor, target placement, height adjustment and camera system floor compensation.

"These new videos provide a comprehensive understanding of how Tru-Point can be a helpful resource for shops," continued Montovaneli. "A shop that is considering ADAS calibration for a new service is able to watch the videos and see all that Tru-Point has to offer and how easy is it to get started."

