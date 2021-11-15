Log in
Snap on Incorporated : New Video Content Added to John Bean YouTube Channel

11/15/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Louise Burnett

(501) 450-1502

louise.burnett@snapon.com

New Video Content Added to John Bean YouTube Channel

Conway, AR - Nov. 15, 2021 - John Bean® has added new content to its YouTube channel. The most recent video additions focus on the innovative John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool.

"Because John Bean Tru-Point has quickly become a must-have addition to any shop, we have added more video content to help service technicians get the most out of their Tru-Point system," said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. "These videos showcase the beneficial features of Tru-Point and how they help improve performance and productivity when providing ADAS service."

John Bean Tru-Point is equipped with top-of-the-line software technology and allows for one- person operation, saving time and eliminating the need for extensive training. Simple, real-time and visual target placement instructions allow a shop to streamline the ADAS calibration process from beginning to end.

New videos added to the John Bean YouTubechannel show Tru-Point in action and visually demonstrate how Tru-Point is intuitive and simple to use. An instructional video provides step- by-step instructions for use and shorter videos highlight the unique features of Tru-Point, including the touch screen, swing arm monitor, target placement, height adjustment and camera system floor compensation.

"These new videos provide a comprehensive understanding of how Tru-Point can be a helpful resource for shops," continued Montovaneli. "A shop that is considering ADAS calibration for a new service is able to watch the videos and see all that Tru-Point has to offer and how easy is it to get started."

To view the John Bean YouTube channel and subscribe to receive the latest video updates, visit

  1. https://www.youtube.com/user/johnbeanequip. Customers can also learn more about the new John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration system by calling 877-482-4866or visiting www.mytru-point.com.

About John Bean

John Bean is a world leading source for automotive undercar service equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers repair shop owners and managers. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on ● 501 450-1500 ● 309 Exchange Ave. ● Conway, AR. 72032 ● www.johnbean.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:34:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 234 M - -
Net income 2021 797 M - -
Net Debt 2021 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 11 887 M 11 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Snap-on Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 221,25 $
Average target price 235,60 $
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED29.28%11 887
ATLAS COPCO AB34.65%75 249
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.61%43 120
FANUC CORPORATION-8.62%39 036
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED48.10%38 563
SANDVIK AB12.62%32 535