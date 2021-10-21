Snap on Incorporated : Q3 2021 Earnings

- 2 -

Segment Results

Commercial & Industrial Group segment net sales of $351.4 million in the quarter compared to $308.4 million last year, reflecting a $32.9 million, or 10.6%, organic sales gain, $7.5 million of acquisition-related sales, and $2.6 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic increase reflects higher sales in all of the segment's operations. In addition, segment net sales in the period increased $16.1 million, or 4.8% from $335.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a $3.0 million, or 0.9%, organic sales gain, $7.5 million of acquisition-related sales, and $5.6 million of favorable foreign currency translation.

Operating earnings of $53.6 million in the period compared to $43.1 million in 2020. The operating margin (operating earnings as a percentage of segment net sales) of 15.3% compared to 14.0% a year ago.

Snap-onTools Group segment net sales of $471.4 million in the quarter compared to $449.8 million last year, reflecting a $16.7 million, or 3.7%, organic sales gain and $4.9 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic increase reflects higher activity in both the U.S. and international operations. Additionally, segment net sales in the period increased $86.2 million, or 22.4% from $385.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting an $80.4 million, or 20.6%, organic sales gain and $5.8 million of favorable foreign currency translation.

Operating earnings of $98.2 million in the period, including $7.5 million of favorable foreign currency effects, compared to $87.1 million in 2020. The operating margin of 20.8% compared to 19.4% last year.

Repair Systems & Information Group segment net sales of $364.4 million in the quarter compared to $317.5 million last year, reflecting a $31.7 million, or 9.9%, organic increase, $12.0 million of acquisition- related sales, and $3.2 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic gain primarily reflects higher sales of undercar equipment and of diagnostics and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers. In addition, segment net sales in the period increased $41.7 million, or 12.9% from $322.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a $24.2 million, or 7.4%, organic sales gain, $13.5 million of acquisition-related sales, and $4.0 million of favorable foreign currency translation.

Operating earnings of $83.3 million in the period, including $0.7 million of favorable foreign currency effects, compared to $80.1 million in 2020. The operating margin of 22.9% compared to 25.2% a year ago.

Financial Services operating earnings of $70.6 million on revenue of $87.3 million in the quarter compared to operating earnings of $65.6 million on revenue of $85.8 million a year ago. Originations of $269.3 million in the third quarter increased $16.5 million, or 6.5%, from 2020 levels.

Corporate expenses in the third quarter of $33.8 million, including higher performance-based compensation and brand-building costs, compared to $24.6 million last year.

Outlook

COVID-19, its subsequent variants, as well as related supply chain inefficiencies, continue to impact economic activity worldwide in 2021. Snap-on is accommodating to the virus-related turbulence and is pursuing opportunities in this mixed environment. The company believes that our markets and our operations have demonstrated and possess considerable resilience against the impact of the virus and that there will be ongoing advancement in the midst of the pandemic. The trajectory of progress, however, may be uncertain due to the evolving nature and duration of the current situation and in 2021, quarterly year-over-year comparisons to 2020 performance may be less meaningful than comparisons to pre-pandemic periods.

Snap-on expects to make continued progress along its defined runways for coherent growth, leveraging capabilities already demonstrated in the automotive repair arena and developing and expanding its professional customer base, not only in automotive repair, but in adjacent markets, additional geographies and other areas, including extending in critical industries, where the cost and penalties for failure can be high. In