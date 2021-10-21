Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap-on Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/20 04:10:00 pm
228.02 USD   +1.21%
06:54aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Q3 2021 Slides
PU
06:44aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Q3 2021 Earnings
PU
06:44aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : on Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap on Incorporated : Q3 2021 Slides

10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Financial Review

Third Quarter 2021

Cautionary Statement

  • These slides should be read in conjunction with comments from the October 21, 2021 conference call. The financial statement information included herein is unaudited.
  • Statements made during the October 21, 2021 conference call and/or information included in this presentation may contain statements, including earnings projections, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Snap-on's expected results; actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, including those found in Snap-on's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the information under "Safe Harbor" and "Risk Factors" headings in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are incorporated herein by reference. Snap-on disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement provided during the October 21, 2021 conference call and/or included in this presentation, except as required by law.
  • This presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, which are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for their GAAP counterparts. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures is included in Snap-on's October 21, 2021 press release and Form 8-K, which can be found on the company's website in the investors section at www.snapon.com.

2

Q3-2021 Quarterly Review

© 2021 Snap-on Incorporated

Nick Pinchuk

Chairman &

Chief Executive Officer

Aldo Pagliari

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
06:54aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Q3 2021 Slides
PU
06:44aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Q3 2021 Earnings
PU
06:44aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : on Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:42aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : On Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise
MT
06:38aSNAP-ON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
06:37aSNAP-ON : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:32aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : on Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
06:32aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (SNA) SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Posts Q3 Revenue $1.04B, ..
MT
06:32aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (SNA) SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Posts Q3 EPS $3.57, vs. S..
MT
10/18SNAP ON INCORPORATED : John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point at SEMA
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 179 M - -
Net income 2021 783 M - -
Net Debt 2021 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 12 306 M 12 306 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Snap-on Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 228,02 $
Average target price 227,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED33.24%12 306
ATLAS COPCO AB32.75%75 402
FANUC CORPORATION-1.85%41 797
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.75%38 774
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED45.57%37 978
SANDVIK AB7.25%31 501