Snap on Incorporated : SUN Collision Repair Information Set to Exhibit at the 2021 SEMA Show

SUN Collision Repair Information Set to
Exhibit at the 2021 SEMA Show
Learn About New Content, Increased Coverage and Enhanced Features
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2021 - For those who are attending the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, visit SUN® Collision Repair Information in booth #32017 to learn about new content, increased coverage and enhanced features including quick access to ADAS repair information and advanced search engine technology.
SUN Collision representatives, including Scott DeGiorgio, general manager, will be on hand to conduct product demonstrations and discuss the significant growth of SUN Collison Repair Information since it was first introduced at the 2019 SEMA Show.
This is an opportunity to see the software in action, including the ADAS Quick Link feature that makes it quick and easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. A table consolidating all the ADAS information for the vehicle gives technicians the full picture of the ADAS features and components at a glance; clickable links make the information instantly accessible.
SEMA visitors will also see how the 1Search™ Plus feature in SUN Collision combines an advanced search engine with a user-friendly graphical card dashboard to return targeted results in specific categories. Technicians simply click a card to access the relevant information for the selected vehicle.
Additional features in SUN Collision include:
-
Materials, body and frame, paint and finish
-
OEM collision repair information for all makes
-
Repair information searchable by part number
-
Real-worldinsights for mechanical repairs
-
User-friendlygraphical layout
-
Mobile friendly
SUN Collision keeps the software current throughout the year with ongoing updates and adds data for the latest model year vehicles for which repair information is available. Subscribers automatically receive the new information as it becomes available so they can be sure they have the most current repair data to reference.
SUN Collision will be one of the brands showcased at the Snap-on® Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth at SEMA with 6,000 sq. ft. featuring Mitchell 1, John Bean®, Car-O-Liner® and Hofmann®. Many of the products will be available for hands-on demonstrations and SUN Collision is offering special pricing during SEMA.
Attendees should note that booth #32017 is in a new location this year, moving to the Upper South Hall in the Collision Repair & Refinishing section of the convention center.
SUN Collision offers collision repair facilities a comprehensive source of repair information that covers all types of repairs, both collision and mechanical, and includes complete OEM coverage and SureTrack® Real Fixes based on actual mechanical repair solutions that expert technicians have used to solve the same problem.
Using SUN Collision Repair Information, auto body shops can take advantage of complete repair information available in a single resource to help them be prepared to perform mechanical work in-house rather than outsourcing those repairs.
For more information, call 877-840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.
