Snap on Incorporated : SUN Collision Repair Information Set to Exhibit at the 2021 SEMA Show

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Scott DeGiorgio

SUN Collision 858-391-5226Scott.DeGiorgio@suncollision.com

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

SUN Collision Repair Information Set to

Exhibit at the 2021 SEMA Show

Learn About New Content, Increased Coverage and Enhanced Features

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2021 - For those who are attending the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, visit SUN® Collision Repair Information in booth #32017 to learn about new content, increased coverage and enhanced features including quick access to ADAS repair information and advanced search engine technology.

SUN Collision representatives, including Scott DeGiorgio, general manager, will be on hand to conduct product demonstrations and discuss the significant growth of SUN Collison Repair Information since it was first introduced at the 2019 SEMA Show.

This is an opportunity to see the software in action, including the ADAS Quick Link feature that makes it quick and easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. A table consolidating all the ADAS information for the vehicle gives technicians the full picture of the ADAS features and components at a glance; clickable links make the information instantly accessible.

SEMA visitors will also see how the 1Search™ Plus feature in SUN Collision combines an advanced search engine with a user-friendly graphical card dashboard to return targeted results in specific categories. Technicians simply click a card to access the relevant information for the selected vehicle.

Additional features in SUN Collision include:

Materials, body and frame, paint and finish

OEM collision repair information for all makes

Repair information searchable by part number

Real-world insights for mechanical repairs

insights for mechanical repairs User-friendly graphical layout

graphical layout Mobile friendly

SUN Collision keeps the software current throughout the year with ongoing updates and adds data for the latest model year vehicles for which repair information is available. Subscribers automatically receive the new information as it becomes available so they can be sure they have the most current repair data to reference.

16067 Babcock Street, San Diego, CA 92127

877-840-1973 | www.suncollision.com