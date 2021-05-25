Snap on Incorporated : Mitchell 1 to Host “Accelerate Profitability” Virtual Workshop Series

For Immediate Release

Mitchell 1 to Host "Accelerate Profitability"

Virtual Workshop Series

How to Supercharge Your Shop's Revenue & Profits

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 25, 2021 - Mitchell 1 is hosting a free three-part virtual workshop series called "Accelerate Profitability" to help independent automotive repair shops increase profitability and plan for long-term success with insights from industry leaders and software tools from Mitchell 1.

The workshops will be held Thursday, June 17, Thursday, July 1 and Thursday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Each session will last about 60 minutes with Q&A following each presentation. For more details and to register for the workshops, visit https://mitchell1.com/event/.

"We're looking forward to this online workshop series as a way to offer additional value to the aftermarket and our customers," said Nick DiVerde, senior director of marketing for Mitchell 1. "By partnering with the folks at Elite and our own industry and product experts at Mitchell 1, we know these workshops are going to be packed with high-value information to help auto repair businesses grow and be successful for the long-term."

This three-session online workshop brings together a panel of industry leaders who have extensive aftermarket knowledge and first-hand experience in running profitable auto repair businesses, as well as product experts who will share tips and tricks to master Mitchell 1's award-winning shop management and repair information software to maximize efficiency and customer engagement.

Session 1 - Increasing Your Shop's Profits Today and Tomorrow

Thursday, June 17

A panel of the industry's top thought leaders and shop owners will provide insights about the future of the aftermarket and provide guidance on what shops can do to be ready for the coming changes.

Bob Cooper, president of Elite ( panel moderator )

) Ben Johnson, director of product management, Mitchell 1

Craig Noel, owner of Sun Automotive, Springfield, Oregon

Chris Monroe, owner of Monroe Tire, Shelby, North Carolina

