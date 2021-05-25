Log in
Snap on Incorporated : Mitchell 1 to Host “Accelerate Profitability” Virtual Workshop Series

05/25/2021
For Immediate Release

Contact:

Jill Schafer

Mitchell 1 858-391-5251Jill.Schafer@mitchell1.com

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Mitchell 1 to Host "Accelerate Profitability"

Virtual Workshop Series

How to Supercharge Your Shop's Revenue & Profits

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 25, 2021 - Mitchell 1 is hosting a free three-part virtual workshop series called "Accelerate Profitability" to help independent automotive repair shops increase profitability and plan for long-term success with insights from industry leaders and software tools from Mitchell 1.

The workshops will be held Thursday, June 17, Thursday, July 1 and Thursday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Each session will last about 60 minutes with Q&A following each presentation. For more details and to register for the workshops, visit https://mitchell1.com/event/.

"We're looking forward to this online workshop series as a way to offer additional value to the aftermarket and our customers," said Nick DiVerde, senior director of marketing for Mitchell 1. "By partnering with the folks at Elite and our own industry and product experts at Mitchell 1, we know these workshops are going to be packed with high-value information to help auto repair businesses grow and be successful for the long-term."

This three-session online workshop brings together a panel of industry leaders who have extensive aftermarket knowledge and first-hand experience in running profitable auto repair businesses, as well as product experts who will share tips and tricks to master Mitchell 1's award-winning shop management and repair information software to maximize efficiency and customer engagement.

Session 1 - Increasing Your Shop's Profits Today and Tomorrow

Thursday, June 17

A panel of the industry's top thought leaders and shop owners will provide insights about the future of the aftermarket and provide guidance on what shops can do to be ready for the coming changes.

  • Bob Cooper, president of Elite (panel moderator)
  • Ben Johnson, director of product management, Mitchell 1
  • Craig Noel, owner of Sun Automotive, Springfield, Oregon
  • Chris Monroe, owner of Monroe Tire, Shelby, North Carolina

16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

Session 2 - Supercharge Your Shop Management System

Thursday, July 1 | Presented by Tim McDonnell, senior marketing manager for Manager SE, Mitchell 1 Topics include engaging customers with text messaging, how to automate customer communications, getting the most value from the new online reports, tips for working with ROs efficiently and more.

Session 3 - 5 Easy Tips to Find Repair Information Faster

Thursday, July 15 | Presented by Gary Hixson, senior marketing manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1 Topics include tips to search and navigate the auto repair softwaremost efficiently, use SureTrack® real- world content for the most accurate diagnosis, simplify electrical diagnosis, zero in on complete ADAS information and more.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

About Mitchell 1:

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair shop software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. ProDemand® optimized with SureTrack® is the most complete solution for OEM and real-world repair information and diagnostics. Manager SE is the industry standard for mechanical estimating and shop management information. The SocialCRM shop marketing service delivers automated marketing and customer engagement tools to help shop owners improve their bottom line profits. For the commercial trucking segment, TruckSeries provides information required to estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4-8 trucks. For more information about Mitchell 1 products and services, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com. Follow Mitchell 1 on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell1ShopSolutions, https://www.instagram.com/mitchell1shopsolutionsand https://twitter.com/Mitchell1.

# # #

16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 19:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
