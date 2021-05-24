Log in
Snap on Incorporated : New John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration Tool Debuts at Auto Glass Week in Orlando

05/24/2021 | 11:25am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

For More Information, Contact:

For Immediate Release

Louise Burnett

To U.S. Publications Only

(501) 450-1502

louise.burnett@snapon.com

New John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration Tool

Debuts at Auto Glass Week in Orlando

Conway, AR - May 24, 2021 - The new John Bean® Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool will be on display and available for demonstrations at the upcoming Auto Glass Week trade show (booth 212) held June 7-9 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"We are excited to demonstrate Tru-Point firsthand. The innovative software technology allows for a single operator, saves time and eliminates the need for extra training," said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. "We invite all Auto Glass Week attendees to stop by our booth and see how Tru-Point can help them improve shop productivity and profitability by adding ADAS calibration to the services they offer."

John Bean Tru-Point is the only all-in-one solution that lets shops validate if vehicles meet OEM alignment specifications as well as proper target placement procedures. Simple, real-time and visual target placement instructions allow shops the ability to streamline the ADAS calibration process from beginning to end.

Auto Glass Week is the only event that offers the original equipment (OE) and aftermarket auto glass repair and replacement industry the opportunity to learn from peers and industry experts. Vendors, manufacturers, company owners and technicians join together at this international event each year. For more information, visit www.autoglassweek.com.

Customers can find out more about the new John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool by calling 877-482-4866 or visiting www.mytru-point.com.

About John Bean

John Bean is a world leading source for automotive undercar service equipment solutions and is one of the many brands that Snap-on offers repair shop owners and managers. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

# # #

Snap-on ● 501 450-1500 ● 309 Exchange Ave. ● Conway, AR. 72032 ● www.johnbean.com

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 15:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
