    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:44 2023-03-06 pm EST
248.78 USD   -0.53%
12:41pSnap-on to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference
BU
03/03Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
03/01Snap On Incorporated : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
Snap-on to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference

03/06/2023 | 12:41pm EST
Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/consumerretail2023/idD947TG.cfm or by copying and pasting it into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website at the aforementioned links.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.5 billion in 2022, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 616 M - -
Net income 2023 910 M - -
Net Debt 2023 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 13 284 M 13 284 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
EV / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 900
Free-Float 77,5%
Nicholas T. Pinchuk President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd Vice President-Human Resources
Maria J. Vieira VP-Operations, Commercial & Industrial Group
