Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Pinchuk, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The 2024 BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern; and

in on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern; and The 36th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific.

Links to the live audio webcasts of both presentations are available on the Investor Events page of the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events. Following each webcast, an archived replay will be available in the same location for approximately 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2023, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304529849/en/