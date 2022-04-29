Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap-On Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNA   US8330341012

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 03:02:36 pm EDT
213.72 USD   -2.96%
04/28Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/28Snap-On Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable June 10, 2022
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Snap-on Incorporated - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap-on to Present at Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

04/29/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking on or by copying and pasting the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer21/sna/2541598, into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website at the aforementioned links for a period of 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $4.25 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 402 M - -
Net income 2022 849 M - -
Net Debt 2022 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 11 755 M 11 755 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 77,8%
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 220,24 $
Average target price 231,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd Vice President-Human Resources
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED2.26%11 765
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.67%53 023
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.13%35 506
FANUC CORPORATION-17.29%29 577
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-31.31%24 925
SANDVIK AB-26.68%23 641