SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

(SNA)
Snap-on to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
04/28Snap-on Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Insider Sell: Snap-on
MT
Snap-on to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

05/01/2023 | 01:37pm EDT
Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM Central Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking on or by copying and pasting the following link into your browser, https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer28/sna/2549900. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website at the aforementioned links for a period of 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.5 billion in 2022, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 665 M - -
Net income 2023 945 M - -
Net Debt 2023 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 13 731 M 13 731 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 900
Free-Float 77,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 259,41 $
Average target price 247,23 $
Spread / Average Target -4,70%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Pinchuk President & Chief Operating Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Vice President-Information Technology Services
Iain Boyd Vice President-Human Resources
Maria J. Vieira VP-Operations, Commercial & Industrial Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED13.53%13 731
ATLAS COPCO AB20.31%67 739
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.64%41 671
FANUC CORPORATION15.68%32 125
SANDVIK AB10.67%25 499
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.13%23 075
