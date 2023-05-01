Snap-on to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM Central Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking on or by copying and pasting the following link into your browser, https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer28/sna/2549900. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website at the aforementioned links for a period of 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.5 billion in 2022, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005578/en/