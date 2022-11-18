Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Snap One Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNPO   US83303Y1055

SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP.

(SNPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
8.120 USD   -0.85%
11/11BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Snap One Holdings to $12 From $17, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
11/10SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Snap One Holdings to $11 From $13, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap One : Launches IP-Enabled Wattbox Solutions in EMEA and APAC Regions

11/18/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Snap One Launches IP-Enabled Wattbox Solutions in EMEA and APAC Regions

Visit Snap One at ISE 2023 in Stand 2D400 to demo a range of Wattbox SKUs.

CHARLOTTE, NC, November 17, 2022 - Snap One has announced the international launch of all IP-enabled WattBox SKUs into the APAC and EMEA markets for the first time since the brand's inception. These new devices are available for immediate purchase in the EMEA region and APAC regions. International availability will enable Partners across the globe to utilize the power protection, surge protection and OvrC remote monitoring compatibility that Wattbox is known for to build stronger businesses.

"We look forward to bringing Wattbox's well-known IP control capabilities, versatile form factors and OvrC integration internationally following its success in the U.S.," Emily Jones, Snap One Senior Director of Product Management said. "Power conditioning and surge protection are required components for nearly all jobs- which is why WattBox is often the first product considered by our Partners when designing systems. Plus, the Wattbox product line is the gateway into the OvrC remote monitoring ecosystem, which enables Partners to build recurring-revenue opportunities with existing customers."

Snap One recently introduced the WattBox 800 Series 1U 8-Outlet IP Power Conditioners, which provide greater installation flexibility and control. With individually controlled and metered outlets, OvrC functionality, and an innovative LED faceplate that displays crucial power and connectivity info, the 8-outlet model delivers powerful benefits for Snap One Partners.

In June of 2022, Snap One released a powerful new OvrC Connect app that replaces OvrC Home to strengthen control of OvrC systems, available through Wattbox solutions, for both commercial and residential clients, along with a newly redesigned OvrC Location Dashboard that simplifies Partners' customer service workflow.

For international compatibility, current Wattbox IP-Enabled SKUs are now capable of operation in 220V-240V regions. Models launching in EMEA and APAC throughout the rest of the year include the WB-800I-IPVM-6, WP-800I-FP, WB-800ICH1U-IVPM-8, WB-250I-IPW-2, WB-800IVPS-IPVM-12 WattBox SKUs.

"Auto-reboots and remote troubleshooting options can reduce service calls and enable better, faster customer service," Jones said. "OvrC, available through Wattbox solutions, offers reliable, superior performance that directly benefits Partners' bottom line. We're eager for international Partners to begin reaping the benefits of Wattbox and OvrC!"

For hi-res images, click here.

For more information, visit Snap One at ISE 2023 in Stand 2D400.

About Snap One
As a leading manufacturer and distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com

###

Media Contacts

Snap One
Melissa Allen
Marketing Manager
melissa.allen@snapone.com

Griffin360
Caleigh McDaniel
Account Executive
Caleigh@griffin360.com

Disclaimer

Snap One Holdings Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 19:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP.
11/11BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Snap One Holdings to $12 From $17, Maintains Market..
MT
11/10SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
11/10Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Snap One Holdings to $11 From $13, Maintains Equal..
MT
11/10Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Snap One Holdings to $12 From $17, Maintains Outp..
MT
11/09Transcript : Snap One Holdings Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Snap One Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/09Snap One Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/09Snap One Holdings Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Fiscal Year Ending Dece..
CI
11/09Snap One Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/03Snap One : Partners with Digital Watchdog to Expand Full Range of Security Solutions Onlin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 108 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -54,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 622 M 622 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 492
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Snap One Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Heyman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Carlet Chief Financial Officer
Erik D. Ragatz Chairman
Jefferson Dungan Chief Operations Officer
Jacob Best Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP ONE HOLDINGS CORP.-61.15%622
HEXAGON AB-16.78%30 179
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.13%19 344
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-7.35%18 972
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-61.40%13 291
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-57.14%13 171