SNC Lavalin : 2020 Sustainability report

ABOUT THIS REPORT
This document and its contents have been prepared and are intended solely as information for SNC-Lavalin. This sustainability report relates to the activities, brands, products and services associated with SNC-Lavalin. Reference to the "Company" or to "SNC-Lavalin" means, as the context may require, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. SNC-Lavalin assumes no responsibility to any other party in respect of or arising out of or in connection with this document and/or its contents or reliance thereon.
This report ("Report") covers the activities of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. This report was prepared in accordance with the
"GRI Standards: Core Option".
Our intended audience for this Report includes our employees, clients and investors. To develop this Report, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. consulted with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders on regional and global levels including Integrity, Global Security, Human Resources, Legal, Finance, Procurement, Project Oversight, Government Relations, Indigenous Relations, Global Risk Management, Global Health Safety and Environment, Investor Relations and Communications. The Report is published with the overall approval of SNC-Lavalin's Global Head of Sustainability, Sarah Jane Stewart, and the SNC-Lavalin Sustainability / ESG Steering Committee.
External Verification was performed by an independent third party, Ernst and Young. The external verification included GHG Emissions.
SNC-Lavalin Sustainability Report 2020
4
1L E T T E R F R O M T H E
C H A I R O F T H E B O A R D
SNC-Lavalin Sustainability Report 2020
5
1. LETTER FROM THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD
Dear Stakeholders
The Board and I are honoured to have had the opportunity to review and approve the 2020 Sustainability Report, my first as the incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of SNC-Lavalin.
The report highlights the significant employee accomplishments that have benefited our organization and its clients and reflects the broad scope of SNC-Lavalin's responsibilities as an environmental steward of the communities in which it operates around the world. On behalf of the Board, I applaud the work and efforts of the senior management team and our global workforce to move SNC-Lavalin forward on its sustainability journey, particularly in the face of the challenges brought on by an unprecedented global pandemic.
As a purpose-driven organization, SNC-Lavalin has made a commitment to 'engineer a better future for our planet and its people'. An ambitious commitment, but one that I am confident that SNC-Lavalin can fulfill. The Board and I will work in lockstep with management and continue to ensure increased oversight on the broader Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda. This includes overseeing its implementation and monitoring performance of the Company's declared environmental and social objectives across 12 areas important to overall sustainable development, including Integrity, ED&I-especially as it relates to the representation of women and minority communities at the Board level and across the organization-and Net Zero carbon emissions targets by 2030.
SNC-Lavalin has been a proud signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since 2015, reflecting our ongoing commitment to adopting universal sustainability principles for the good of all. The Board supports this initiative and endorses SNC-Lavalin's renewed adherence to and promotion of the UN's broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on which our global business strategy is based.
The path to a more sustainable and inclusive future for SNC-Lavalin, and for the world in fact, is not a linear one, but likely characterized by success and failure. The important thing is to begin the hard work. SNC-Lavalin has done this and with a sustained, corporate-wide effort we will continue to make meaningful progress. The Board and I are proud to accompany SNC-Lavalin on this journey.
Yours truly,
WILLIAM L. YOUNG, P.ENG
Chair of the Board
