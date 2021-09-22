SNC Lavalin : 2020 Sustainability report

Dear Stakeholders

The Board and I are honoured to have had the opportunity to review and approve the 2020 Sustainability Report, my first as the incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of SNC-Lavalin.

The report highlights the significant employee accomplishments that have benefited our organization and its clients and reflects the broad scope of SNC-Lavalin's responsibilities as an environmental steward of the communities in which it operates around the world. On behalf of the Board, I applaud the work and efforts of the senior management team and our global workforce to move SNC-Lavalin forward on its sustainability journey, particularly in the face of the challenges brought on by an unprecedented global pandemic.

As a purpose-driven organization, SNC-Lavalin has made a commitment to 'engineer a better future for our planet and its people'. An ambitious commitment, but one that I am confident that SNC-Lavalin can fulfill. The Board and I will work in lockstep with management and continue to ensure increased oversight on the broader Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda. This includes overseeing its implementation and monitoring performance of the Company's declared environmental and social objectives across 12 areas important to overall sustainable development, including Integrity, ED&I-especially as it relates to the representation of women and minority communities at the Board level and across the organization-and Net Zero carbon emissions targets by 2030.