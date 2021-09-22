Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNC Lavalin : 2020 Sustainability report

09/22/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

O U R V I S I O N F O R E N G I N E E R I N G A S U S TA I N A B L E S O C I E T Y

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T 2 0 2 0

SNC-Lavalin Sustainability Report 2020

2

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This document and its contents have been prepared and are intended solely as information for SNC-Lavalin. This sustainability report relates to the activities, brands, products and services associated with SNC-Lavalin. Reference to the "Company" or to "SNC-Lavalin" means, as the context may require, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. SNC-Lavalin assumes no responsibility to any other party in respect of or arising out of or in connection with this document and/or its contents or reliance thereon.

This report ("Report") covers the activities of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. This report was prepared in accordance with the

"GRI Standards: Core Option".

Our intended audience for this Report includes our employees, clients and investors. To develop this Report, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. consulted with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders on regional and global levels including Integrity, Global Security, Human Resources, Legal, Finance, Procurement, Project Oversight, Government Relations, Indigenous Relations, Global Risk Management, Global Health Safety and Environment, Investor Relations and Communications. The Report is published with the overall approval of SNC-Lavalin's Global Head of Sustainability, Sarah Jane Stewart, and the SNC-Lavalin Sustainability / ESG Steering Committee.

External Verification was performed by an independent third party, Ernst and Young. The external verification included GHG Emissions.

Read more >

SNC-Lavalin Sustainability Report 2020

3

CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS REPORT

2

Biodiversity

Diversity

1. LETTER FROM THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD

4

Community

Human Rights

2. MESSAGE FROM OUR PRESIDENT AND CEO

6

Integrity

3. OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

8

6. GOVERNANCE

4. OUR PROGRESS TOWARDS UN AGENDA 2030

12

Values, Principles, Standards and Norms of Behaviour

Introduction to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

13

Governance Structure

UN goals where our business can have a higher impact

21

Delegating Authority

UN goals where our business can have a medium impact

25

Sustainability Governance

UN goals where our business can have a lower impact

28

Our Approach to Risk Management

Our Approach to Global Security

5. WHAT MATTERS MOST TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS

30

Our Approach to Tax

How our Business Strategy Responds to Global Societal

Sustainability Leadership

and Environmental Megatrends

31

Materiality Assessment

31

7. OUR PEOPLE

Energy

35

Water

47

Employees

Transport

52

Governance

Materials

57

SNC-Lavalin Academy

Health

63

Compensation and Benefits

Pollution

69

Climate

75

80

8. HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

153

86

Governance

154

93

Training

156

103

Our Response to COVID-19

156

106

Stakeholder Engagement

156

123

HSE Performance

156

HSE Meetings

158

124

Certifications

159

130

132

9. ORGANIZATIONAL PROFILE

160

133

Activities, Brands, Products and Services

161

137

Accelerating Our Future

161

139

Strategy

161

139

2020 Highlights

162

140

Financial Highlights

163

146

Location of Operations

165

Scale of Organization

168

147

Economic impact

170

147

Our P3 Expertise in Action

171

150

152

APPENDIX A - GRI INDEX

174

APPENDIX B - EXTERNAL VERIFICATION STATEMENT

243

SNC-Lavalin Sustainability Report 2020

4

1 L E T T E R F R O M T H E

C H A I R O F T H E B O A R D

SNC-Lavalin Sustainability Report 2020

5

1. LETTER FROM THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD

Dear Stakeholders

The Board and I are honoured to have had the opportunity to review and approve the 2020 Sustainability Report, my first as the incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of SNC-Lavalin.

The report highlights the significant employee accomplishments that have benefited our organization and its clients and reflects the broad scope of SNC-Lavalin's responsibilities as an environmental steward of the communities in which it operates around the world. On behalf of the Board, I applaud the work and efforts of the senior management team and our global workforce to move SNC-Lavalin forward on its sustainability journey, particularly in the face of the challenges brought on by an unprecedented global pandemic.

As a purpose-driven organization, SNC-Lavalin has made a commitment to 'engineer a better future for our planet and its people'. An ambitious commitment, but one that I am confident that SNC-Lavalin can fulfill. The Board and I will work in lockstep with management and continue to ensure increased oversight on the broader Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda. This includes overseeing its implementation and monitoring performance of the Company's declared environmental and social objectives across 12 areas important to overall sustainable development, including Integrity, ED&I-especially as it relates to the representation of women and minority communities at the Board level and across the organization-and Net Zero carbon emissions targets by 2030.

SNC-Lavalin has been a proud signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since 2015, reflecting our ongoing commitment to adopting universal sustainability principles for the good of all. The Board supports this initiative and endorses SNC-Lavalin's renewed adherence to and promotion of the UN's broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on which our global business strategy is based.

The path to a more sustainable and inclusive future for SNC-Lavalin, and for the world in fact, is not a linear one, but likely characterized by success and failure. The important thing is to begin the hard work. SNC-Lavalin has done this and with a sustained, corporate-wide effort we will continue to make meaningful progress. The Board and I are proud to accompany SNC-Lavalin on this journey.

Yours truly,

WILLIAM L. YOUNG, P.ENG

Chair of the Board

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
08:12aSNC-LAVALIN'S 2020 SUSTAINABILITY RE : Our Vision for Engineering a...
PU
08:12aSNC LAVALIN : 2020 Sustainability report
PU
07:46aSNC-LAVALIN'S 2020 SUSTAINABILITY RE : Our Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society
AQ
09/20SNC LAVALIN : R E P E A T -- SNC-Lavalin to host 2021 Virtual Investor Day/
AQ
09/16SNC LAVALIN : consortium awarded drive mechanism contract for reactivity control...
PU
09/16SNC LAVALIN : consortium awarded drive mechanism contract for reactivity control units at ..
AQ
09/16Candu Energy Inc., A Member of the Snc-Lavalin Group Announces Its Consortium with Bwxt..
CI
09/15SNC LAVALIN : Awarded Contract to Study Feasibility of Planned Northern Railway in Quebec
MT
09/15SNC LAVALIN : wins mandate to study feasibility of potential northern railway...
PU
09/15SNC LAVALIN : wins mandate to study feasibility of potential northern railway route in Que..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 299 M 5 701 M 5 701 M
Net income 2021 282 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2021 1 411 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 6 425 M 5 014 M 5 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 37 584
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,60 CAD
Average target price 41,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Zin Edine Smati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.68.34%5 014
VINCI8.36%59 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.44%32 709
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 916
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.73%21 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.23%21 200