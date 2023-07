July 7 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL SCANDINAVIAN ENGINEERING SERVICES BUSINESS TO SYSTRA GROUP

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £80M, WITH FURTHER EQUITY VALUE

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC: AT COMPLETION, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR IN FALL OF 2023, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A GAIN ON SALE