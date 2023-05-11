Advanced search
SNC Lavalin : Atkins' Colette Carroll joins Railway Industry Association Board

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Colette Carroll, Market Director for Strategic Rail at Atkins, has been appointed to the Railway Industry Association (RIA) Board.

Colette will play a key role in the strategic direction and governance of RIA - the UK's national trade body for suppliers to the railway industry, as one of the organisation's 13 RIA Board members.

Colette's appointment comes as RIA recently announced membership had grown to 350, with member companies benefiting from the associations' support through four key functions - operations, public affairs & policy, technical & innovation and exports. The association has also been making strides to help the industry reach Net Zero, with its newly launched RailDecarb23 campaign calling on the Government to accelerate plans for rail decarbonisation.

Commenting on her Board appointment, Colette said: "This is a pivotal time for the rail industry with priorities such as decarbonisation and digital transition, presenting both opportunities and challenges. In the face of continuous change, the cross-sector collaboration and knowledge sharing facilitated through RIA membership has become more valuable and vital than ever. Joining the RIA Board gives me an opportunity to help shape the future of UK rail and provide member companies with the support and representation they need to succeed."

Colette who was awarded an OBE for services to the rail industry in 2013, brings over 20 years' senior experience to the RIA Board. She joined Atkins in 2022, and in her role, oversees the consultancy's offering to the UK rail market, which ranges from strategic advisory services to the delivery of large, complex engineering projects. Prior to this Colette held senior roles at HS2, including that of Land and Property Director, and in Government, where she led a £7bn+ rail franchise portfolio and worked on operational planning and infrastructure development for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

David Tonkin, Chairman of the Railway Industry Association, said: "We are delighted to welcome Colette to the RIA Board. With a long track record in the UK rail sector and experience in managing major programmes and contracts, Colette will be a huge asset to the team and support RIA and our member organisations' in delivering a bigger and better rail industry in the years to come."

Colette's role on the Board was effective from 19 April.

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
