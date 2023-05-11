SNC Lavalin : Atkins' Colette Carroll joins Railway Industry Association Board

Colette Carroll, Market Director for Strategic Rail at Atkins, has been appointed to the Railway Industry Association (RIA) Board.

Colette will play a key role in the strategic direction and governance of RIA - the UK's national trade body for suppliers to the railway industry, as one of the organisation's 13 RIA Board members.

Colette's appointment comes as RIA recently announced membership had grown to 350, with member companies benefiting from the associations' support through four key functions - operations, public affairs & policy, technical & innovation and exports. The association has also been making strides to help the industry reach Net Zero, with its newly launched RailDecarb23 campaign calling on the Government to accelerate plans for rail decarbonisation.

Commenting on her Board appointment, Colette said: "This is a pivotal time for the rail industry with priorities such as decarbonisation and digital transition, presenting both opportunities and challenges. In the face of continuous change, the cross-sector collaboration and knowledge sharing facilitated through RIA membership has become more valuable and vital than ever. Joining the RIA Board gives me an opportunity to help shape the future of UK rail and provide member companies with the support and representation they need to succeed."

Colette who was awarded an OBE for services to the rail industry in 2013, brings over 20 years' senior experience to the RIA Board. She joined Atkins in 2022, and in her role, oversees the consultancy's offering to the UK rail market, which ranges from strategic advisory services to the delivery of large, complex engineering projects. Prior to this Colette held senior roles at HS2, including that of Land and Property Director, and in Government, where she led a £7bn+ rail franchise portfolio and worked on operational planning and infrastructure development for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

David Tonkin, Chairman of the Railway Industry Association, said: "We are delighted to welcome Colette to the RIA Board. With a long track record in the UK rail sector and experience in managing major programmes and contracts, Colette will be a huge asset to the team and support RIA and our member organisations' in delivering a bigger and better rail industry in the years to come."

Colette's role on the Board was effective from 19 April.

