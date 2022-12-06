SNC Lavalin : Atkins appointed as multidisciplinary consultant for Iarnród Éireann (Irish...

Dublin, December 06: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been appointed by Iarnród Eireann as multi-disciplinary consultant for schemes to develop a new station at Moyross, Limerick and to allow for increased capacity for train services between Limerick's Colbert Station and Limerick Junction.

The projects have commenced following confirmation by the Department of Transport last month that Moyross Station will be progressed under the Pathfinder Programme. The projects are funded by the National Transport Authority, as part of Project Ireland 2040, and facilitate the forthcoming Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS).

Atkins will deliver Phases 1 and 2 of both projects delivering all services required as part of Irish Rail's project requirements and in line with the NTA's Project Approval Guidelines.

Full multi-disciplinary engineering design services will be provided by Atkins to develop a set of options for each project, ultimately leading to a preferred option being chosen and taken forward.

Moyross Station

Atkins will identify a preferred location and option for Moyross Station along a 2km stretch of railway, starting at the western bank of the River Shannon, extending 2km to the edge of Moyross on the Limerick to Galway line. It will become the nearest station to Limerick city, support compact growth, and provide connection to major attractions, Thomond Park and The Gaelic Grounds. It will provide a sustainable transport option for the existing and planned increased population in Limerick.

Limerick to Limerick Junction: increasing capacity for train services

The existing single-track sections of the 35km route between Limerick and Limerick Junction - approximately 80% of the route - restrict capacity for services and lead to increased waiting time on the line. Atkins will review options to enhance capacity on the route, which could include double tracking of the entire line, along with a range of alternative options and solutions to increase capacity.

The initial phases of both projects - determining the proposed location for Moyross Station, and decision on the optimum approach to increase capacity between Limerick and Limerick Junction - will be completed in the first half of 2023, allowing both projects to progress.

National Transport Authority (NTA) Chief Executive, Anne Graham said "The NTA welcomes the appointment of design consultants to progress the development of rail passenger services as part of the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy. The proposed enhanced rail passenger services will provide more opportunity for local communities to travel sustainably in the Limerick region".

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said "it is a sign of the firm commitment of Government, the NTA and Iarnród Éireann to the delivery of these projects that we have consultants ready to hit the ground running to progress both Moyross and Limerick to Limerick Junction capacity improvements. We look forward to these projects being the start of a transformation of rail services in the Limerick area under the proposed Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS)."

Tony Mortimer, Highways and Transportation Director, Ireland, Atkins, said: "Atkins is delighted to have been appointed for Phase 1 and 2 on these two projects in the Limerick region and work with Iarnród Éireann to deliver upon the objectives set out in the National Development Programme. These projects aim to improve the local, regional and national rail infrastructure and provide greater connectivity in Ireland. Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has extensive experience delivering similar projects in Ireland and internationally and is excited to work with Iarnród Éireann to deliver on Ireland's ambitious transport targets."

