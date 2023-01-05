Advanced search
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2023-01-04 pm EST
25.22 CAD   +1.78%
SNC Lavalin : Atkins appoints Andrew English as Managing Director of Transportation

01/05/2023 | 05:18am EST
Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has appointed Andrew English as Managing Director of its Transportation division in the UK and Europe.

Andrew joins Atkins from John Holland Group - one of Australia's leading engineering contractors - where he was Executive General Manager for its Infrastructure business operating in the rail, water, roads, energy, airports, and marine markets.

During a 35-year career, Andrew has also held senior leadership positions at Balfour Beatty and Skanska, where roles included Managing Director of Skanska UK's Infrastructure division.

Andrew joined Atkins in late 2022 and is responsible for driving further growth in the rail, highways and local transport markets, while overseeing the delivery of existing major transportation contracts and supporting the industry's digitally driven transition to net zero.

Richard Robinson, Atkins UK and Europe CEO, said: "Andrew brings a wealth of experience and a fantastic track record of leading high-performing businesses operating across the transportation sector.

"He joins Atkins at an exciting time as we continue our focus on delivering better outcomes for clients, communities and the environment through the innovative use of data and technology."

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 10:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
