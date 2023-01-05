SNC Lavalin : Atkins appoints Andrew English as Managing Director of Transportation

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has appointed Andrew English as Managing Director of its Transportation division in the UK and Europe.

Andrew joins Atkins from John Holland Group - one of Australia's leading engineering contractors - where he was Executive General Manager for its Infrastructure business operating in the rail, water, roads, energy, airports, and marine markets.

During a 35-year career, Andrew has also held senior leadership positions at Balfour Beatty and Skanska, where roles included Managing Director of Skanska UK's Infrastructure division.

Andrew joined Atkins in late 2022 and is responsible for driving further growth in the rail, highways and local transport markets, while overseeing the delivery of existing major transportation contracts and supporting the industry's digitally driven transition to net zero.

Richard Robinson, Atkins UK and Europe CEO, said: "Andrew brings a wealth of experience and a fantastic track record of leading high-performing businesses operating across the transportation sector.

"He joins Atkins at an exciting time as we continue our focus on delivering better outcomes for clients, communities and the environment through the innovative use of data and technology."

