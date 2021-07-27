Log in
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SNC Lavalin : Atkins appoints Rand Watkins as Client Director for the GPA

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
Main Content Atkins appoints Rand Watkins as Client Director for the GPA

Tuesday 27thJuly 2021

Atkins has appointed Rand Watkins as Client Director for the UK Government Property Agency (GPA).

In her new role, Rand will bring together Atkins' different work streams for the GPA - which include Capital Projects, Net Zero and Digital Information Management services - into a single account.

Rand joined Atkins in 2018 from Transport for London (TfL) where she worked for nine years, leading the engineering team for TfL's Future Stations Programme.

Prior to taking up the GPA Client Director role, Rand worked as part of Atkins' Transport Oriented Development market, leading a number of projects including the Elephant & Castle Station Upgrade and Hounslow West Site Redevelopment.

Mike McNicholas, Managing Director - Infrastructure at Atkins, said: 'Rand brings a wealth of experience with public sector clients and will help us continue to build our relationship with the GPA to deliver a future proofed government estate.'

Rand's appointment follows the announcement that Atkins and Faithful+Gould have been selected as the GPA's Net Zero and Lifecycle Replacement Programme Delivery Partner, tasked with ensuring over four million square feet of public sector office space is brought to enhanced sustainability standards over the next six years.

-End-

For more information:

Richard Seston
Director of External Communications, Atkins
UK & Europe

Tel: +44 1332 22 5660
richard.seston@atkinsglobal.com

Notes to editors:


Atkins
Atkins is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
