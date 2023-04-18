Advanced search
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
2023-04-18
SNC Lavalin : Atkins appoints new California Region Business Development and Strategy Director...

04/18/2023 | 10:48am EDT
LOS ANGELES, Calif., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has promoted Todd McIntyre as the new Business Development & Strategy (BD&S) Director for its California business. Based in Los Angeles, he will lead Atkins' Engineering Services growth strategy in the state.

"We are committed to building scale and depth in our Engineering Services business in the California region," said Justin Jones, Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, Engineering Services, Atkins U.S. "Mr. McIntyre's expertise in this market along with his executive experience and extensive working knowledge of infrastructure, mobility and public policy ensures we can continue to provide clients with innovative solutions to solve their most complex challenges."

With more than 20 years of diversified experience in both the public and private sectors, Mr. McIntyre has served as Atkins' Community & Intermodal Infrastructure (C&II) Business Development lead in the region since fall 2021. During this time, he increased brand recognition and enhanced civic and community engagement, while expanding opportunities for the company.

"I look forward to leveraging my expertise and industry relationships to continue Atkins growth in California," said Mr. McIntyre. "We have tremendous local, national and global expertise covering every step of a project's lifecycle to help reduce our clients' costs and improve their user experience."

Mr. McIntyre's expertise in infrastructure, policy and public affairs began during his tenure serving three administrations with the City of Los Angeles Mayor's office. He served in planning and public affairs roles with the San Mateo County Transit District in the San Francisco Bay Area. He was the Western US Regional Team Lead for the Office of Railroad Policy and Development for the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), based in Washington, D.C. Mr. McIntyre then became the Chief of Staff for the District of Columbia Department of Transportation (DDOT). His last position prior to joining Atkins was Chief Strategy Officer for Metrolink commuter rail in Southern California. He is a member of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council Steering Committee and is Atkins' Manager for LA Metro. Mr. McIntyre earned a B.A. in Spanish from Morehouse College, and a Master's in Urban Planning from the University of Southern California.

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
