Hong Kong, July 24, 2023 - Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a design and engineering services contract by Chun Wo - Sinohydro JV to support the Relocation of Diamond Hill Fresh Water and Salt Water Service Reservoirs (DHSRs) to Caverns project. The project aims to accelerate Hong Kong's sustainable development by enhancing the use of rock caverns as a viable source of long-term land supply.

Located in the east of Kowloon in Diamond Hill, Hong Kong, Lion Rock was identified by the Water Supplies Department (WSD) as one of the key locations for relocating government facilities to caverns. It will also allow the areas currently occupied by the fresh water and salt water service reservoirs to be released for housing and other essential facilities meeting people's needs whilst ensuring adequate and quality water supply for surrounding areas. As part of the contract, Atkins will provide detailed design consultancy services during the construction phase for Cost Saving Design (CSD), including cavern structures layout, construction blasting assessment and tunnel internal structures. The adopted CSD, integrating 3D geological modelling with BIM, will help to develop effective cavern layout, ensuring strategic cavern areas are optimized to create more land for housing requirements. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

"With over 50 years' presence in Asia, we have established a solid reputation for delivering complex water and tunneling projects by providing our engineering excellence and world-class expertise", commented Wing Law, Chief Executive Officer, Asia at Atkins. "This project will play a key role in supporting Hong Kong's socio-economic development by optimizing the supply of land use and providing cost effective residential areas. We'll work closely with Chun Wo - Sinohydro JV to ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality, safety and sustainability standards by adopting innovative design and engineering solutions."

Atkins is also supporting other strategic cavern development projects in Hong Kong, including consultancy services for cavern development in Tsuen Wan and Yau Tong. Having worked on a multitude of tunnel and underground works projects around the globe, the Company provides expertise in funding, planning, design, assessment and construction supervision of rail, highway, water, power and other tunnels. Atkins' tunnel safety and operation specialists offer additional skills in designing and maintaining fully integrated systems to keep tunnel users safe and well-informed at all times. Some of the Company's most complex tunneling projects in modern times include the Channel Tunnel between England and France, Crossrail in the UK, and the Doha Metro in the Middle East. About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.