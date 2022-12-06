SNC Lavalin : Atkins expands business presence in India with new office in Mumbai

Mumbai, India: December 06, 2022 - Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has expanded its business presence in India with the opening of a new office in Mumbai as part of its global growth strategy. Atkins' Mumbai office is part of its Global Technology Center (GTC) in India, which plays an integral role in supporting the Company's global delivery model that provides capabilities and talent to work alongside its regions and markets on major client deliveries, driving standardization, resilience, delivery quality, and technical excellence.

The new office inauguration ceremony was attended by Francis Paradis, Director and Consul, Quebec Government Office in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, Consul General, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai, Ajita Hathlia, Deputy Director, Trade & UK Exports, South Asia, Stéphane Salib, Director of India Liaison Office at EDF, Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin's Engineering Services, Canada, UK & Europe, Middle East and India, Bharat Gala, Senior Vice-President, GTC, Somnath Bhagavatula, Vice-President, Human Resources, Asia Pacific, SNC-Lavalin, dignitaries, partners, and GTC's leadership team and employees.

"Over the past decade, we have significantly expanded our presence in India to support our global delivery model. Our brilliant people here are a key part of how we continue to deliver some of the most important and significant infrastructure projects in the world. The GTC plays a fundamental role in achieving our purpose of engineering a better future for our planet and its people through the technology and design solutions developed here," commented Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin's Engineering Services, Canada, UK & Europe, Middle East and India. "We are extremely proud to be opening this new office in Mumbai. Not only will it help us to grow it will help us attract more of the brightest talent in India; people who can help us drive our digital transformation and deliver our Net Zero solutions."

Strategically located at the heart of Vikhroli West in Mumbai, Embassy 247 Office Park - Wing C, Atkins' new office boasts of world-class infrastructure and facilities that will house more than 250 employees. The office is a Green Campus, with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and the US Green Building Council (USGBC) certifications, supporting the Company's commitment to a sustainable, digitally enhanced, and agile working model. The office offers a multi-cuisine food court, a hometown store on campus for daily requirements, and an electric vehicle charging station.

"Recognized as a Great Place to Work in India, GTC takes pride in the important role we play in the organization, providing best-in-class local capabilities in engineering, design, project management and shared services, underpinned by digital solutions," said Bharat Gala, Senior Vice-President, GTC. "The Mumbai office is a strategic addition to our existing presence in India that will help build and empower local talent while promoting an equal, diverse, and inclusive working culture and creating a sustainable impact."

With a decade of experience and a wealth of technical capabilities, GTC acts as an enabler to SNC-Lavalin's global markets and geographies, through its end-to-end services across the project lifecycle, centers of excellence, and first-class quality management and processes. With 3,000 employees in India, GTC has offices in Bangalore, New Delhi, and the newly opened office in Mumbai.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com