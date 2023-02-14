SNC Lavalin : Atkins expands business presence in Saudi Arabia with new office in AlUla

Company will have more than 100 employees working in AlUla to support the region's regeneration as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: February 14, 2023 - Atkins, the leading global design, engineering and project management consultancy, has expanded its business presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new office in AlUla as part of its regional growth strategy. Atkins' AlUla office will play a key role in supporting existing and new projects by The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), boosting the country's socio-economic development agenda and creating job opportunities for Saudi talent, in particular AlUla residents.

The new office inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohammed Altheeb, Chief Development and Construction Officer of RCU, Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, Campbell Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Atkins, Middle East & Africa, Paul Doherty, Country Director of Atkins, Saudi Arabia, dignitaries, and the regional Atkins and Faithful+Gould leadership team and employees.

Amr AlMadani, Chief Executive Officer of RCU, said: "The opening of Atkins' office in AlUla builds on the collaborative partnership between our team and theirs, which will continue to prosper thanks to this permanent presence on the ground. This office will further shape the growing business ecosystem within AlUla, strengthening the county's positioning as a key business hub for north-west Saudi Arabia. We welcome Atkins' expanded team and look forward to the benefits of their presence for our projects and our community."

RCU oversees the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla County, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU is implementing a long-term plan to develop and deliver a sustainable transformation of the region as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage. The most well-known site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and features around 100 well-preserved tombs with elaborate facades cut into sandstone outcrops.

"Over the past decade, we have significantly expanded our presence in Saudi Arabia to play an active role in supporting Vision 2030 to accelerate the Kingdom's economic growth and transformation," commented Philip Hoare, President of Atkins. "AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage, and we are extremely proud to be opening this new office in partnership with RCU. The new office will help us to attract and develop top local talent who can help us engineer a better future for our planet and its people."

Over the past three years, Atkins and its sister company Faithful+Gould have established a strong relationship with RCU, supporting its existing and new projects in AlUla. This includes cost management, programme and project management, advisory services, masterplanning, and construction supervision. Faithful+Gould collaborated with RCU's strategy management office to deliver end-to-end programme management services and operate the Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO) Centre of Excellence (CoE) team, who provide support and capabilities to RCU project managers, business owners and other stakeholders.

"As a leading professional services and project management solutions company, Atkins has built a successful track record in delivering some of the most iconic and complex projects in Saudi Arabia," commented Campbell Gray, CEO of Atkins, Middle East & Africa. "The new office in AlUla is a testament to our continued commitment to supporting RCU and its sustainable development plan. We look forward to working in a long-term partnership with RCU on future projects and programmes by providing our technical excellence, underpinned by digital solutions and net zero best practices."

Located in the Alruzayqiyah area of AlUla, Atkins' new office includes world-class facilities that will house more than 100 employees. The office space enables the Company's agile working model, collaborating with regional and global expertise to deliver RCU's projects in sustainable and efficient ways. In addition to the new office, more than ten buildings, complemented with

day-to-day lifestyle services, have been secured for Atkins' employees in AlUla to support talent attraction and local community development and growth.

Atkins' AlUla office is a key addition to its existing presence in Saudi Arabia, with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and AlKhobar, as well as significant site offices. With more than 1,000 employees in the Kingdom, the Company is committed to building local capabilities and talent of the future through its Graduate Development Programme. The 12-month programme offers on-the-job learning, exposure to various projects, tailored personal and professional development plans, and career guidance across the project lifecycle from advisory to design, engineering and project management. More than 40 Saudi graduates have joined the programme since 2022.

Notes to editors

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development, that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage, while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

About Faithful+Gould

Faithful+Gould (www.fgould.com) is a world leading integrated leading project and program management consultancy. Operating at the forefront of our industry for 70 years, our integrated approach delivers business improvements and efficiencies across every environment and every sector. Faithful+Gould is a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.