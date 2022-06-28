SNC Lavalin : Atkins secures double contract wins to support transportation in Wales

Atkins - a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group - has won places on the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) Consultancy Services framework and the Transport for Wales (TfW) Engineering Consultancy Services (ECS) framework.

Atkins is one of three primary suppliers appointed to the £105m SWTRA framework, and will provide multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy services to support the improvement, operation and maintenance of the Strategic Road Network in South Wales.

Atkins' SWTRA framework contract will run for up to 4 years and will provide access to specialist engineering and consultancy services covering highways and structures; transportation and traffic; environmental and geotechnical engineering; major asset renewals; transport planning and appraisals; and the decarbonisation of operation and maintenance.

Additionally, Atkins is one of five consultants appointed to an up-to-5-year framework to provide TfW with multidisciplinary transportation engineering and consultancy services. TfW will potentially spend up to £20m per annum through the framework.

Atkins will support TfW with its transformation of Wales' integrated transport system, which includes the development and delivery of the Metro programmes (South Wales, North Wales, Swansea Bay and West Wales) and recommendations made following a government review of Transport in Wales led by Lord Burns; as well as a transition to a low-carbon transport system.

Liam Ryan, Client Director, Transportation, at Atkins, said: "These are significant framework wins for Atkins as we look to further strengthen our presence in Wales and provide career opportunities in digitally-driven design, operations and maintenance of critical infrastructure.

"Working with TfW, SWTRA and local industry partners, we're now look forward to delivering a safe, accessible and sustainable transport system for Wales which will benefit generations to come."

This is the third time Atkins has been awarded a place on SWTRA Consultancy Framework and is the only consultancy to do so since the establishment of the original framework in 2006. It's the third iteration of the TfW ECS framework, and the first time that Atkins has secured a place.

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube