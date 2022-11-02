SNC Lavalin : Atkins to continue preparedness and resiliency services for North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed $30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State's floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-water hazards.

"Our work on this project began more than six years ago, starting with program management support and continuing with our floodplain mapping services," said George Nash, CEO of Atkins. "Bringing cost-effective solutions and customized, automated tools like City Simulator and Rapid Floodplain Delineator, we are committed to helping North Carolina become more prepared and resilient to natural disasters."

Under the new contract, the company will continue providing the following services:

Resilient redevelopment plans for nine counties post-Hurricane Matthew

Rainfall runoff modeling and dam inundation analyses for more than 500 dams

Floodplain modeling and mapping maintenance for six counties for fiscal years 2016, 2018 and 2021

Program management for rain-on-grid two-dimensional modeling and river basin mitigation studies

On-call support for state emergency operations center activation

Independent quality review of riverine modeling in nine counties for fiscal year 2016 map maintenance

"As a Cooperating Technical State with FEMA, North Carolina must quickly adapt to the ever-evolving federal program," said Paul Demit, Atkins Community and Intermodal Infrastructure Business Unit Director. "From navigating processes like Risk Rating 2.0 to mapping, modeling and rapid data changes, we will continue to provide specialized national guidance and expertise to offer innovations and cost efficiencies."

In addition to the floodplain mapping services, the company may also perform a variety of services related to emergency preparedness and response such as improvement to the State Emergency Response Application (SERA) and the Flood Inundation Mapping Alert Network (FIMAN). Atkins is a production and technical services (PTS) contractor for FEMA and has completed similar services to 47 other states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for FEMA and 11 other cooperating technical partners.

