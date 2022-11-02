Advanced search
SNC Lavalin : Atkins to continue preparedness and resiliency services for North Carolina

11/02/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Raleigh, N.C., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed $30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State's floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-water hazards.

"Our work on this project began more than six years ago, starting with program management support and continuing with our floodplain mapping services," said George Nash, CEO of Atkins. "Bringing cost-effective solutions and customized, automated tools like City Simulator and Rapid Floodplain Delineator, we are committed to helping North Carolina become more prepared and resilient to natural disasters."

Under the new contract, the company will continue providing the following services:

  • Resilient redevelopment plans for nine counties post-Hurricane Matthew
  • Rainfall runoff modeling and dam inundation analyses for more than 500 dams
  • Floodplain modeling and mapping maintenance for six counties for fiscal years 2016, 2018 and 2021
  • Program management for rain-on-grid two-dimensional modeling and river basin mitigation studies
  • On-call support for state emergency operations center activation
  • Independent quality review of riverine modeling in nine counties for fiscal year 2016 map maintenance

"As a Cooperating Technical State with FEMA, North Carolina must quickly adapt to the ever-evolving federal program," said Paul Demit, Atkins Community and Intermodal Infrastructure Business Unit Director. "From navigating processes like Risk Rating 2.0 to mapping, modeling and rapid data changes, we will continue to provide specialized national guidance and expertise to offer innovations and cost efficiencies."

In addition to the floodplain mapping services, the company may also perform a variety of services related to emergency preparedness and response such as improvement to the State Emergency Response Application (SERA) and the Flood Inundation Mapping Alert Network (FIMAN). Atkins is a production and technical services (PTS) contractor for FEMA and has completed similar services to 47 other states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for FEMA and 11 other cooperating technical partners.

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 19:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
