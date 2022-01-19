SNC Lavalin : Atkins wins place on Hong Kong's Pier Improvement Programme

Main Content Atkins wins place on Hong Kong's Pier Improvement Programme

Wednesday 19thJanuary 2022

Atkins - a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group - has been appointed to deliver design and construction supervision services to support Hong Kong Government's Pier Improvement Programme, which will see several public piers in remote areas upgraded to meet local needs and enhance accessibility to heritage attractions.

Under a 5-year HKD 10,680,000 contract, Atkins will design and oversee extension and improvement works at Lai Chi Wo Pier, which provides tourist access to the 300-year old Lai Chai Wo village in the north-eastern new territories of Hong Kong; and Tung Ping Chau Pier, which is the landing point to Tung Ping Chau island in the northeast corner of Hong Kong. Both piers - which are located in Marine Parks - also serve villagers who rely on boats as their main mode of transport.

The full scope of Atkins' work includes detailed design of:

Superstructure, substructure and foundation for pier extensions

Catwalk, canopy and associated integration with the existing piers

Berthing and landing facilities, including floating pontoon where necessary

Associated civil, geotechnical, landscape and architectural work.

George Ramsbottom, Atkins Managing Director, Hong Kong & Macau said: "This is an important contract for our Hong Kong business as we look to broaden our portfolio of marine works in the region, which includes reclamation and seawalls for the third runway at HKIA as well as new ferry piers at the West Kowloon Cultural District."

"We now look forward to working with the client to deliver innovative, cost effective and environmentally-friendly solutions that serve the needs of locals and tourists while enhancing and protecting areas of natural beauty." Atkins in Hong Kong provides a wide range of professional consultancy services, covering Engineering Services, Planning and Architectural Services and Project Management across the Asia Pacific region.

