Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
22.77 CAD   -0.96%
05:13aSnc Lavalin : Buckinghamshire Council awards 8-year Highways Consultancy Contract to Atkins
PU
10/20Snc Lavalin : Contributes to Strengthening Quebec's Hospital Infrastructure...
PU
10/20SNC-Lavalin Secures Three Hospital Infrastructure Contracts in Quebec
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SNC Lavalin : Buckinghamshire Council awards 8-year Highways Consultancy Contract to Atkins

10/25/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Buckinghamshire Council has awarded an 8-year contract to Atkins - a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group - to provide design and professional services for the county's highways. The contract will run from 1 April 2023, when the current Transport for Buckinghamshire arrangements come to an end.

Atkins will work in close collaboration with Buckinghamshire Council and its new maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places, appointed in July, to support highways maintenance and infrastructure projects across more than 3,000 miles of roads, footpaths and cycle routes.

There is also an option to extend the circa. £36m contract has with Atkins for a further four years subject to excellent performance. The contract will include feasibility, investigation, strategy, planning, design, professional support and site supervision. Throughout the contract, Atkins has committed to delivering continual improvement and value for money, through automation, innovation and the introduction of digital technology.

Atkins will support the council in achieving its 2050 net zero target and is committed to measuring and reducing carbon emissions on highways work through its Whole Life Carbon Management approach. The company achieved company-wide carbon neutrality in 2021 and has its own target for net zero operations by 2030.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council's Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "We are pleased to have appointed in Atkins a partner committed to providing value for money, searching out innovative ways to better deliver quality services and reducing carbon, which reflects our own goals. They will play an important role in the new arrangements to look after highways in Bucks and over the next few months we will be working with them and Balfour Beatty Living Places to ensure a smooth transition in April next year."

Mike Batheram, Market Director, Local Transport at Atkins, said: "We look forward to working with Buckinghamshire Council and its partners. This is a significant contract which requires an innovative and flexible approach, as we look to meet the changing needs of Buckinghamshire over the next decade. This landmark win builds on our recent success in resecuring our long-term transport professional services contract with Surrey and our award-winning highways alliance partnerships in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, amongst many others nationally."

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
05:13aSnc Lavalin : Buckinghamshire Council awards 8-year Highways Consultancy Contract to Atkin..
PU
10/20Snc Lavalin : Contributes to Strengthening Quebec's Hospital Infrastructure...
PU
10/20SNC-Lavalin Secures Three Hospital Infrastructure Contracts in Quebec
MT
10/20SNC-Lavalin Brief: Says Secured Three Infrastructure Contracts In Queb..
MT
10/20SNC-Lavalin Contributes to Strengthening Quebec's Hospital Infrastructure, Securing a S..
AQ
10/20SNC-Lavalin Contributes to Strengthening Quebec's Hospital Infrastructure, Securing a S..
CI
10/14National Bank Takes Look at Projections for Companies Amid Rising Macro Concerns
MT
10/13National Bank Says SNC-Lavalin's Transition to Pure Consulting "Cannot Come Fast Enough..
MT
10/13Snc Lavalin : Strengthens Mining & Metallurgy Capabilities with New Canadian...
PU
10/12National Bank Says LSTK Completion 'Much Bigger Driver' of SNC-Lavalin Group's Returns
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 443 M 5 425 M 5 425 M
Net income 2022 133 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 366 M 996 M 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 3 997 M 2 914 M 2 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 30 989
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,77 CAD
Average target price 36,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Isabelle Courville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.-26.33%2 914
VINCI-4.61%49 421
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.80%32 416
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%28 840
QUANTA SERVICES19.84%19 653
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.02%16 760