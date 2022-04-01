SNC Lavalin : Daa Appoints Atkins to Deliver Buildings & Terminals Work

Dublin, April 1: Atkins - a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group - has been appointed by daa as the multi-disciplinary consultant for the delivery of a services framework for its buildings at Dublin and Cork airports.

The appointment will see Atkins work along with daa's in-house design team on a major programme of work over the next five years.

Ultan McCloskey, Director of Infrastructure at daa said: "The coming years will see daa invest significantly in our piers and terminals at both Dublin and Cork airports to create a more seamless journey for passengers, enhance security and facilitate capacity growth.

"Atkins' strong global aviation experience of implementing innovative technological solutions at airports around the world, will complement daa's in-house technical capabilities, enabling us to meet the infrastructure challenges that lie ahead."

Atkins will deliver a range of services as part of daa's plan to upgrade terminals and ancillary buildings at both Dublin and Cork airports. This will include improving retail areas, airline lounges and check-in zones, as well as cargo facilities across the Dublin Airport site, both landside and airside.

Services being provided by include Atkins: Strategic Infrastructure Planning; Airport Planning and Capacity Modelling; Multi Discipline Design; Technology / ICT / Aviation Security; and Information Management.

Atkins' appointment to the five-year framework (extendable by four years) builds on a relationship with daa spanning 15 years, during which it has successfully delivered projects at both airport campuses.

Brian McKavanagh, Framework Director at Atkins, said: "This is a really important appointment for Atkins and we very much look forward to building a fully collaborative relationship with daa. Our focus is to work with daa to push sustainability and net zero carbon emissions to the fore whilst benefitting from Atkins global aviation expertise."

The new framework win follows the recent, very successful, collaboration between daa, Colas and Atkins on Cork Airport's main runway rehabilitation which was delivered on time, to budget and to great commendation during the official opening by An Taoiseach.

