  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
SNC Lavalin : Daa Appoints Atkins to Deliver Buildings & Terminals Work

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Dublin, April 1: Atkins - a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group - has been appointed by daa as the multi-disciplinary consultant for the delivery of a services framework for its buildings at Dublin and Cork airports.

The appointment will see Atkins work along with daa's in-house design team on a major programme of work over the next five years.

Ultan McCloskey, Director of Infrastructure at daa said: "The coming years will see daa invest significantly in our piers and terminals at both Dublin and Cork airports to create a more seamless journey for passengers, enhance security and facilitate capacity growth.

"Atkins' strong global aviation experience of implementing innovative technological solutions at airports around the world, will complement daa's in-house technical capabilities, enabling us to meet the infrastructure challenges that lie ahead."

Atkins will deliver a range of services as part of daa's plan to upgrade terminals and ancillary buildings at both Dublin and Cork airports. This will include improving retail areas, airline lounges and check-in zones, as well as cargo facilities across the Dublin Airport site, both landside and airside.

Services being provided by include Atkins: Strategic Infrastructure Planning; Airport Planning and Capacity Modelling; Multi Discipline Design; Technology / ICT / Aviation Security; and Information Management.

Atkins' appointment to the five-year framework (extendable by four years) builds on a relationship with daa spanning 15 years, during which it has successfully delivered projects at both airport campuses.

Brian McKavanagh, Framework Director at Atkins, said: "This is a really important appointment for Atkins and we very much look forward to building a fully collaborative relationship with daa. Our focus is to work with daa to push sustainability and net zero carbon emissions to the fore whilst benefitting from Atkins global aviation expertise."

The new framework win follows the recent, very successful, collaboration between daa, Colas and Atkins on Cork Airport's main runway rehabilitation which was delivered on time, to budget and to great commendation during the official opening by An Taoiseach.

Notes to editors

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 387 M 5 917 M 5 917 M
Net income 2022 273 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 961 M 769 M 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 5 284 M 4 233 M 4 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 30 989
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 30,10 CAD
Average target price 40,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Zin Edine Smati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.-2.62%4 233
VINCI0.09%59 148
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%35 950
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.73%32 879
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.15%21 985
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.24%20 240