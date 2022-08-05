Log in
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
23.62 CAD   +0.85%
05:11aSNC LAVALIN : Faithful+Gould appoints director to head property sector in the North West
PU
08/04SNC-Lavalin Q2 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.31; Reaffirms 2022 Outlook; National Bank Notes Revenue Beat, EBITDA Miss
MT
08/04SNC-Lavalin Q2 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.31, Total Revenue $1.87 Billion; Reaffirms 2022 Outlook
MT
SNC Lavalin : Faithful+Gould appoints director to head property sector in the North West

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Faithful+Gould, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has appointed Peter Jackson to head up its property sector in the North West, as it looks to leverage new growth opportunities in the region.

Peter, who has more than 25 years' industry experience, joins from Turner & Townsend and has extensive experience on key projects including programme lead on the HMRC/Government Hub Programme across the UK, New Bailey Manchester and Peel's Liverpool Waters.

He will be based out of Faithful+Gould's Manchester office and will be responsible for further expanding the firm's client base and opportunities in the commercial, mixed use and leisure markets.

Peter said: "The real focus has to be on regeneration, particularly in this post-COVID 19 recovery period. Being actively involved in the regeneration of our cities and neighborhoods through placemaking is a key part of building stronger communities for the future.

"That has its own challenges with current market conditions but there is an opportunity to introduce innovative delivery techniques such as alternative methods of procurement that will protect our clients' assets and limit their risk.

"The other key focus is on net zero carbon, where we are making good progress as an industry, but it's not quick enough. North West local and combined authorities have set ambitious targets, with Manchester pledging to be net zero by 2038 - 12 years earlier than the global target set by the Paris Agreement so the pressure is on.

"That means we need to fundamentally change the way we structure feasibility assessments on projects - from how we source materials, limiting embedded carbon and focusing on how the building is going to be used to reduce carbon in operational use.

"Faithful+Gould is already leading the way in how to deliver digitized projects that can stand up to strict NZC targets and measurements, so I'm looking forward to working with experts in these fields in Faithful+Gould to expand our existing talent base further."

James Butler, Managing Director at Faithful+Gould adds: "Peter is a great addition to the team and brings a lot of good experience to a key role for Faithful+Gould in this region.

"As somebody from the North West himself, he's well aware of the market landscape and the importance of delivering some truly transformational projects for those cities and communities."

Peter will join a thriving business in Faithful+Gould which is responsible for project management on a number of key projects in the region, including Liverpool's Paddington Village development and John Moores University's Copperas Hill development, as well as Manchester City Council's new £20m secondary school in Belle Vue and Salford Crescent masterplan.

Notes to editors

About Faithful+Gould


Faithful+Gould (www.fgould.com) is a world leading integrated leading project and program management consultancy. Operating at the forefront of our industry for 70 years, our integrated approach delivers business improvements and efficiencies across every environment and every sector. Faithful+Gould is a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
