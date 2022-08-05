SNC Lavalin : Faithful+Gould appoints director to head property sector in the North West

Faithful+Gould, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has appointed Peter Jackson to head up its property sector in the North West, as it looks to leverage new growth opportunities in the region.

Peter, who has more than 25 years' industry experience, joins from Turner & Townsend and has extensive experience on key projects including programme lead on the HMRC/Government Hub Programme across the UK, New Bailey Manchester and Peel's Liverpool Waters.

He will be based out of Faithful+Gould's Manchester office and will be responsible for further expanding the firm's client base and opportunities in the commercial, mixed use and leisure markets.

Peter said: "The real focus has to be on regeneration, particularly in this post-COVID 19 recovery period. Being actively involved in the regeneration of our cities and neighborhoods through placemaking is a key part of building stronger communities for the future.

"That has its own challenges with current market conditions but there is an opportunity to introduce innovative delivery techniques such as alternative methods of procurement that will protect our clients' assets and limit their risk.

"The other key focus is on net zero carbon, where we are making good progress as an industry, but it's not quick enough. North West local and combined authorities have set ambitious targets, with Manchester pledging to be net zero by 2038 - 12 years earlier than the global target set by the Paris Agreement so the pressure is on.

"That means we need to fundamentally change the way we structure feasibility assessments on projects - from how we source materials, limiting embedded carbon and focusing on how the building is going to be used to reduce carbon in operational use.

"Faithful+Gould is already leading the way in how to deliver digitized projects that can stand up to strict NZC targets and measurements, so I'm looking forward to working with experts in these fields in Faithful+Gould to expand our existing talent base further."

James Butler, Managing Director at Faithful+Gould adds: "Peter is a great addition to the team and brings a lot of good experience to a key role for Faithful+Gould in this region.

"As somebody from the North West himself, he's well aware of the market landscape and the importance of delivering some truly transformational projects for those cities and communities."

Peter will join a thriving business in Faithful+Gould which is responsible for project management on a number of key projects in the region, including Liverpool's Paddington Village development and John Moores University's Copperas Hill development, as well as Manchester City Council's new £20m secondary school in Belle Vue and Salford Crescent masterplan.

